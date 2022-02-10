QPR boss Mark Warburton opens up on Derby and Newcastle deals

QPR manager Mark Warburton has opened up on the January signings of David Marshall from Derby County and Jeff Hendrick from Newcastle United, revealing his joy at landing players of their quality.

With Seny Dieng at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal and Jordan Archer picking up an injury, the R’s were forced to move quickly to bolster their goalkeeping options and brought in Marshall on a free transfer from Derby.

Birmingham City defender Dion Sanderson and Newcastle midfielder Hendrick also joined on loan in the window as Warburton looked to add the tools he needed to maintain a promotion push.

Speaking after the 2-2 draw with fellow promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough, the R’s boss opened up about two of the club’s January deals.

Pressed on Marshall’s arrival, he said: “Yeah it has (turned out really well). To get someone of that quality that’s the beauty.

“I think this is a bigger discussion about players filtering down leagues and financial situation and considerations, and the gap at the top getting wider and wider.

“What do I mean by that? We shouldn’t have Jeff Hendrick, for example. I wouldn’t have thought four weeks ago we’d have a chance with someone of that nature – 70 caps for Republic of Ireland and five years Premier League – but they’re starting to filter down.

“David Marshall was playing for Scotland against England in the Euros. Top class CV, top professional, everyone speaks so highly but you can get access to them and it’s vitally important.

“His impact has been substantial. Really significant since he’s come in, on and off the pitch, talking to the players. He’s well-liked, a good character in the dressing room, great CV and experience that he can pass on, the way he mentors the young goalkeepers.

“It’s the same with Lee Wallace, it’s the same with Stef (Johansen), it’s the same with Jeff, it’s the same with Charlie Austin, these guys they help the younger players out but don’t ever have a doubt that the young boys want to keep the shirts and the old boys want the shirts as well. You have to have that competition.”

Marshall has been hugely impressive since his arrival in W12 and made some key saves to ensure his side secured a point against Boro yesterday.

However, with Dieng back this morning after Senegal’s AFCON triumph, Warburton has a difficult decision to make about who is first choice.

The Verdict

You can certainly see where Warburton is coming from here.

Marshall has been excellent since joining from Derby but that should be no surprise given he has more than 500 club appearances and 46 international caps to his name.

Hendrick, meanwhile, has been a Premier League regular for some time now and was given a four-year deal when he joined Newcastle in 2020 – hinting how highly they rated him.

The impact of the former on the R’s form over the past six weeks cannot be underestimated and if they do secure promotion, it will have been a key factor.