QPR boss Mark Warburton makes Nottingham Forest fans claim ahead of return

Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton has told West London Sport that he would never do or say anything to upset the fans of his former club as he prepares to return to Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

Of course the current R’s boss was once the head honcho at Forest before he was sacked in December 2017, with the Reds sitting 10 points off the play-off places at the time of his departure after he had kept them in the Championship during the previous campaign.

Since leaving the City Ground, the former Glasgow Rangers boss has spoken out about how he felt hard done by when he was given the boot by the Reds almost four years ago.

However, speaking ahead of today’s game, Warburton was quick to seemingly underline that there is no bad blood between him and his former club’s supporters:

“It’s a great football stadium – the fans were quite good to me last year.

“I would never say or do anything to upset the fans there and if you go to work every day, work hard and be the best you can be that is all you can do.

“From our point of view the fans were good to us, but my job as QPR manager is to go up there and get the three points.”

A win for the R’s could see them move up to tenth place in the standings, whilst a victory on home turf for Forest could see them take yet another step closer to safety.

The Verdict

Forest fans will no doubt remember Warburton for the good job he did to save the club from relegation a few years back and as a result would have surely given him a good reception today had they been allowed to attend the game.

He was poorly treated in my opinion, but that is obviously a problem between him and the owner.

Both parties have moved on from the events of 2017 and are looking to the future, with the 58-year-old having done a great job at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium since taking over in 2019.

Meanwhile for Forest, they are likely to see what Chris Hughton can really offer next term after he has had the opportunity to rebuild the squad this summer.