QPR boss Mark Warburton makes ‘below par’ admission despite win

Mark Warburton admitted that QPR ‘were not at their best’ in their 2-1 win away at Coventry on Saturday.

QPR ran out 2-1 winners at the CBS Arena as Albert Adomah headed home QPR’s winner in the 88th minute after Jordan Shipley’s thunderbolt levelled things for the Sky Blues after the break.

Andre Gray opened the scoring for the Warburton’s side inside six minutes, but they had an inspired David Marshall to thank multiple times as they weathered the Coventry storm throughout the afternoon.

Speaking honestly about the game, Warburton told Kilburn Times: “We lacked energy and intensity about our play today.

“You can talk all you like about formations and tactics, but the simple fact is we lost too many duels and didn’t get tight to our opponent, but take nothing away from the players, they found a way.

“The players deserve a lot of credit but let’s be honest, we’ve been on the other end of that, played outstandingly well and come away with nothing. You’ve got to come to these places when you’re not at your best and have to win those games or emerge with a point.”

The victory was QPR’s fourth consecutive 2-1 win on their travels taking QPR to two points away from the top two with a game in hand.

Warburton though, is keeping his feet on the ground, as he added: “My son gets bored of me saying the same things but it’s one game at a time, our focus now has to be Swansea who will move it well and cause us problems, but we have to deliver a better performance in front of our fans.”

QPR are next in action on Tusday night, when they host Swansea City at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The Verdict

It was a big result for QPR and Warburton as they grind to another win. It’s always said that good teams find a way to win, even when they’re playing poorly and QPR are doing that regularly.

There haven’t been many games this season that QPR have been able to control and so it hasn’t been the a comfortable rise to the top of the table.

That being said, if QPR haven’t played to their best yet, then it will be frightening when they hit top gear.

With that in mind, you feel that those of a QPR persuasion, could be in for a rather enjoyable and exciting second hallf of the season.