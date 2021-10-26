QPR boss Mark Warburton hands Sunderland warning ahead of Carabao Cup clash

QPR boss Mark Warburton has warned Sunderland that his side are looking to go “as far in the tournament as we possibly can” ahead of the Carabao Cup clash today.

The two sides meet at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this evening as two of just four EFL clubs left in the competition, with a place in the quarter-finals on the line.

That would be the R’s first appearance at that stage of the Carabao Cup for more than 30 years and though they play a side in the division below them, getting past the Black Cats will be no easy feat as they’re just two points back from the top of League One.

Speaking to QPR.co.uk ahead of the game, Warburton suggested his side would not be underestimating Sunderland but handed the North East club a warning about their aspirations.

He said: “There are some big, Premier League names left in the hat, and it’s good for the supporters and good for the players, too, in terms of their learning and development.

“We want to go as far in the tournament as we possibly can and I think you always have to take competitions like this one seriously.

“We also have to take Sunderland seriously. They are a very, very good team and have cleverness and good ball delivery through the likes of Aiden McGeady and Alex Pritchard, who I know well. They have energy and are a good team.”

The R’s suffered a frustrating 2-1 defeat at the hands of Peterborough United on the weekend, with Siriki Dembele’s 91st-minute goal meaning they travelled back to the capital empty-handed, and Warburton has indicated his players are still stinging from that disappointment.

He explained: “The players are angry, disappointed and we should be – we dropped some vital points.

“But the games are coming so thick and fast and all eyes are already on tomorrow’s game.”

The R’s boss added: “We just have to make sure we use the squad wisely, against no doubt a strong Sunderland line-up. We have to make sure we field a team to meet that challenge.”

The Verdict

Tonight’s game looks set to be a fantastic contest under the lights in west London.

QPR are clearly favourites but you’d imagine Sunderland are going to be up for it and could well provide an upset with a place in the quarter-finals on the line.

Given the busy schedules in the Championship and League One, you’d expect to see both managers make a fair few changes but Warburton’s warning about his side’s aspirations of going all the way suggests we could see a number of their star players involved.

We’ll have to wait until 6.45 pm this evening to find that out but one thing is for sure, it could be a big night for the R’s.