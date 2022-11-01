QPR boss makes “underdogs” claim ahead of Norwich City clash

Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale believes his side go into tomorrow evening’s away clash at Norwich City as the underdogs, speaking to his outfit’s media team ahead of this game.

Beale’s side have enjoyed a reasonably successful start to the season despite their defeat against Birmingham City on Friday evening, currently sitting in third place and have a game in hand over Blackburn Rovers who currently sit in second place and just three points above the Hoops.

With this, they still have a great chance of being in the automatic promotion mix towards the end of the campaign, sitting two points above tomorrow’s opponents Norwich who have endured a mixed start to their campaign.

Dean Smith’s side had gone winless in six games prior to their victory against Stoke City at the weekend, winning just two points from a possible 18 during that torrid period.

And some supporters were even calling for Smith’s dismissal during that run, with the former Aston Villa manager needing to keep his side on the right tracks if that dissent is to disappear anytime soon.

The atmosphere is something that may play in the visitors’ favour at Carrow Road if they fail to make a positive start to the game – but Beale still believes the hosts are the favourites coming into this tie.

He said: “I’m looking forward to going to Carrow Road as the underdogs.

“There’s been expectancy on QPR in our last couple of away games and I’ll be happy if that focus is on Norwich on Wednesday.”

The Verdict:

Beale has probably said this to relax his players and create a certain mentality ahead of this tie – but this is a game they can certainly win considering the Canaries’ poor recent form.

People will be expecting Smith’s side to kick on now they have a win under their belt – but that expectation creates a lot of pressure and this is something the visitors can capitalise on tomorrow evening.

Norwich do have a strong squad – but QPR have their own assets that can produce and you would certainly back the likes of Ilias Chair and Lyndon Dykes to step up to the plate once more.

Dykes will be particularly keen to put Friday behind him following his penalty miss – and that should give him the fuel needed to thrive in Norfolk with the Scotland international capable of getting himself on the scoresheet tomorrow.

They managed to respond well to their away defeat against Luton Town last month, so the West London outfit are likely to take plenty of confidence from that into this upcoming game.