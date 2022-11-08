QPR boss makes Nottingham Forest play-off final point as he praises Huddersfield Town

Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale has hailed tonight’s opponents Huddersfield Town for giving new managers a chance and believes they could be in the Premier League now if VAR was “on their side”, speaking to his side’s media team.

The Terriers enjoyed a very successful campaign last term, exceeding most peoples’ expectations and managing to claim third spot as they teed themselves up nicely to beat Luton Town in the play-off semi-final tie.

And they made the most of their home advantage against the Hatters, with Jordan Rhodes’ late goal being enough to take the West Yorkshire outfit to Wembley to face Nottingham Forest for a place in the Premier League.

They went in a half-time 1-0 down against Steve Cooper’s side following Levi Colwill’s unfortunate own goal – but had two very strong claims for penalties in the second 45 turned down by Jon Moss.

The experienced referee had VAR at his disposal that day – but neither decision was overturned and that was a big help to the Reds as they managed to secure their place in the top flight.

That came at the expense of the Terriers, who have since sold Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo to Cooper’s side and currently sit bottom of the table. Despite their current league position though, QPR boss Beale had warm words for this evening’s opponents.

He said: “I like Huddersfield’s model of giving new managers a chance. I have a lot of time for what they do behind the scenes.

“If they’d had VAR on their side last season (Huddersfield were beaten 1-0 by Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off final), maybe they’d be a Premier League team right now.

“It can be difficult to recover from a big experience like that. But they still have the nucleus of the same side, with three or four new players – and every team is capable of going on a run.”

The Verdict:

It could definitely be argued that Huddersfield’s board didn’t do anywhere near enough to fill the gaps created by Toffolo, O’Brien and Levi Colwill’s departure, even if they did make a fair number of additions.

The impact of the trio meant they needed to bring in top-quality replacements and in fairness, Michal Helik could end up being a decent asset at the back.

However, going forward, they don’t seem to have enough and that’s because both O’Brien and Toffolo made big contributions in the final third for the Terriers, with the latter being especially effective on the left-hand side as a goalscoring asset.

The wing-back’s contributions were needed with the likes of Jordan Rhodes and Josh Koroma not able to score a huge number of goals during 2021/22.

It also has to be said that the refereeing decisions against Nottingham Forest were questionable – but that shouldn’t be used against the Reds because they weren’t in control of those calls.

Looking to the present though, they should have the ingredients to force their way out of danger and drag others into it as long as they can keep most of their key players fit and firing.