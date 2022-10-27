QPR boss makes admission on European ambitions after rejecting Wolves approach

Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale has admitted he wants to manage a European team in the Champions League at some point in the future, speaking in an interview with The Telegraph.

The 42-year-old was already highly rated before his move to QPR, being heavily credited for his work alongside Steven Gerrard at Liverpool, Rangers and Aston Villa.

At Ibrox, he was part of the coaching staff that won the Scottish Premiership, stealing the Glasgow bragging rights from Celtic before moving with Liverpool legend Gerrard to Villa Park.

His departure from the Midlands coincided with their downfall, with former Blackpool boss Neil Critchley seemingly unable to fill the void Beale created with his departure as he signed a contract at Loftus Road to take on his first senior head coach role.

Already accustomed to life in the English capital before his move, he has settled back in well and become a real hit with QPR’s supporters following an exceptional start to his time in west London.

Currently in second place, they will retake their previous place at the top of the table if they come out on top against Birmingham City tomorrow night, a further boost for the club following Beale’s decision to reject Wolves in favour of remaining with his current side.

He has his sights set on other potential jobs though, saying: “The big aim is to manage in the Champions League, probably for a foreign club because no English coach is doing that.

“I know the Premier League’s the world’s best league but I don’t know if managing a lower Premier League team is better than managing an Ajax, a PSV or a Dortmund.”

The Verdict:

It will be interesting to see where his career takes him and he’s certainly backing up his confidence with results at the moment, turning his current team into genuine promotion contenders.

Considering Mark Warburton had the R’s in the promotion mix for much of the season before dropping out, some would say this isn’t exactly a huge achievement.

However, Warburton is more experience as a head coach than Beale and following such a poor end to last season, the former Villa assistant head coach has done exceptionally well to get his team back on track.

He does have a strong squad at his disposal – but there are many other teams like Norwich City, Watford, Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion who should all arguably be above them but aren’t.

And considering the strength of the teams listed, that makes his achievement of guiding his side into the promotion mix even more impressive. If he can win promotion this season, he will only attract more interest.