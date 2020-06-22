QPR boss gives reasoning behind surprise player decision in Barnsley defeat

QPR manager Mark Warburton has stated that the substitution of Luke Amos at half-time of their 1-0 defeat to Barnsley was a tactical one.

The R’s were trailing at the break and Warburton decided to substitute Tottenham Hotspur loanee Luke Amos for winger Olamide Shodipo as he tried to add more pace to the side ahead of the second-half.

It wasn’t effective, and QPR went onto lose their first game back after lockdown as lowly Barnsley came away with all three points.

Warburton has spoken about the decision to substitute Amos, and has insisted that it was purely tactical and a way of trying to get his side to move the ball quicker in hope of the R’s coming away with something from the game.

Speaking to West London Sport, Warburton said:

“We wanted to get more pace up top. Mide has trained very well and we wanted that pace.

“It was purely tactical, with Dom Ball sitting in there with Ebere Eze and Ilias Chair behind Jordan Hugill. I think you saw we moved the ball quicker in the second half and we looked much better.”

Can you get 100% in this QPR quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Ian Gillard's apps to Dave Clement's Higher Lower

The Verdict

QPR couldn’t find a way through a very stubborn Barnsley side, and it was another very disappointing performance from Warburton’s QPR team as they continued to show their inconsistency within results.

The pace that they brought on meant that they could get ball up the pitch a lot faster but it still couldn’t help them find the breakthrough.

Players such as Eze and Chair were marked out of the game well and it meant that these creative players couldn’t create the chances that Hugill was crying out for in front of goal.