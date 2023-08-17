QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth has sent a message to the likes of Bristol City, Leicester City, and Middlesbrough by making it clear that he wants to keep both Ilias Chair and Chris Willock at the club beyond the end of the summer transfer window.

Rumour have been circling about the future of both attackers, who have proven their quality at Loftus Road in recent years, and Ainsworth has said he wants to "keep the best players" in W12 but admitted he "totally understand[s] where this football club is as well".

Ilias Chair latest

Chair has regularly been linked with a move away from the R's and this summer is no different, with journalist Darren Wincoop reporting this week that Leicester retain an interest in the Moroccan playmaker.

The Foxes are expected to step up their interest in the 25-year-old as the end of the window approaches but it is thought that the West Londoners want to hold onto him.

Ainsworth made that clear after his side were beaten in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

Pressed on Chair's future by FLW, he said: "Always linked, I want to keep the best players at this football club. That's what I want to do.

"As a manager, of course, I want the best players I can but I totally understand where this football club is as well."

When is Ilias Chair out of contract at QPR?

Chair signed a new contract in W12 in 2021, which is due to keep him tied down until the summer of 2025.

That deal includes a one-year club option, which puts the R's in a strong negotiating position when it comes to the attacking midfieder.

Chris Willock latest

Willock is another player whose future has been the subject of recent speculation.

Football League World exclusively revealed on Tuesday that he is on Bristol City's radar, with the Robins interested in doing a deal despite concerns about meeting his wage demands.

Earlier in the summer, the Evening Standard reported that Middlesbrough were keen on Willock while Wincoop has claimed that the R's are open to selling the 25-year-old.

That suggestion has been refuted by Ainsworth, who made it clear that he wants to keep the winger at Loftus Road.

"Chris played all pre-season for me because he's a player definitely in my plans," he told FLW.

"I want to keep the best players at this club and Chris Willock is definitely in that category.

"All the rumours that were on Twitter earlier this week can be put to bed because he's definitely been seen downstairs, at the training ground, and in the dressing room tonight.

"He's back to full training tomorrow, which is good for us and hopefully he'll play some part on Saturday."

The R's boss revealed he was hoping to have Willock back fit in time to play some part against Ipswich Town on Saturday amid injury concerns surrounding Lyndon Dykes, who limped off against Norwich last night.

He said: "We've got one or two good options if Lyndon's not available. Taylor Richards, Elijah Dixon-Bonner played well in the striker roles tonight. As does Chris Willock and I think Chris is hopefully back for the weekend as well so we've got some options there but Lyndon is obviously a big player for me and hopefully he's not too bad."

When is Chris Willock out of contract at QPR?

The R's triggered the one-year extension in Willock's deal earlier this summer, which means he's now in the final 12 months of his contract.

As such and given the lack of spending at Loftus Road this summer, you'd imagine the West London club would have to consider any realistic offers for him.