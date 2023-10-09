Highlights QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth plans to address defensive mistakes during the international break, despite limited availability of players due to international duty.

QPR currently sit in the relegation zone in the Championship table with 8 points from 11 games.

There have been calls for former assistant John Eustace to replace Ainsworth, who has only won five of his 25 games in charge.

QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth outlined his plans for the international break after Saturday's 4-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

The under-pressure coach is keen to iron out the "mistakes that are costing us goals" but is aware the impact of their work over the next fortnight will be limited as a large chunk of his squad are due to head out on international duty.

Where are QPR in the Championship table?

Saturday's defeat leaves the West Londoners in the relegation zone - sitting 22nd with eight points from 11 games in 2023/24.

The R's narrowly avoided the drop last term but look set for a season battling for survival again this term, which has raised questions about whether Ainsworth is the right coach for the job.

With former Hoops assistant John Eustace now available after his shock departure from Birmingham City, there have inevitably been calls for him to return to W12 to replace the current boss, who has won just five of his 25 games at the helm.

For the time being, Ainsworth remains in control at Loftus Road and he'll want to make the most of the international break as he looks to turn fortunes around.

QPR's international break plans

Speaking to FLW after Saturday's game, he revealed his approach for the next fortnight.

He said: "It's tough because half the squad are away but the ones that are here, we'll probably have a game this week behind closed doors. A game to work on to some fundamentals. There are things on the pitch that I'm asking the boys to do and for one reason or another, they're just not getting to grips with that. Especially on the defensive side of things. We have some principles but people just seem to have either switched off or forgotten the principles.

"It's just these mistakes that are costing us goals. Goals win games. Blackburn were good at finishing their goals today but I can't say that we did the same."

On his current situation at QPR, he added: "Listen, I understand the criticism. I understand the criticism totally and if that means it stays off the players, keeps their heads strong and their mentality then give it to me, I can take it.

"I'll fight and I'll scrap. I came in last year to keep the team up and did just that with two fantastic performances toward the end of the season. There is no reason we can't start doing that again. I'll give my all, I'll give absolutely everything until somebody tells me not to.

"I'm really, really pleased with some of the applications of some of the younger boys coming through. I think we've got a really bright future here but in the present, we've got to get some wins on the board because otherwise we'll be in a relegation battle and that can be tough at the end of the season."

Should QPR replace Gareth Ainsworth with John Eustace?

You never want to see a manager sacked but it did feel on Saturday like it might be time for a change.

It didn't look like the players were playing for the coach, which is usually the right time to pull the plug.

Ainsworth is a great character and achieved some amazing things at Wycombe Wanderers but the opportunity to get Eustace, who did a remarkable job at Birmingham City ahead of his ridiculous sacking, may well be too good to miss out on.

It would not be a huge surprise if the former were not in charge for the game against Huddersfield Town on the 21st of October.