Queens Park Rangers manager Gareth Ainsworth has admitted that he wants to add pacy players to his side's attack during the summer transfer window, revealing this plan to West London Sport.

It was previously unclear whether the ex-Wycombe Wanderers boss was going to lead the club into the summer after struggling for much of his stay at Loftus Road so far.

But recent victories away at Burnley and Stoke City have sealed the club's safety and those results could be crucial in the 49-year-old's quest to remain in the English capital, with Ainsworth now looking set to stay put.

He won't have an easy task during the summer window though as he looks to freshen up the squad, with their struggles during 2023 highlighting just how much work will need to be done in the next few months to get the squad up to scratch and competitive at the top end of the division again.

Lyndon Dykes, who has been linked with a move away from Loftus Road on numerous occasions during his time at the club, is currently an option for Ainsworth but it's unclear whether he will stay.

He was joined in the forward department by Jamal Lowe and Chris Martin earlier this year, with the former able to play both out wide and up top. However, Lowe is set to return to AFC Bournemouth at the end of the season.

Martin, meanwhile, is keen to extend his stay in London but it's unclear whether he will be handed a new deal.

If he is retained, others will probably be needed to make up for his lack of pace and this is where Ainsworth is planning to strengthen this summer.

He said: "At the back, it’s nice to have defenders who are competent one-on-one. That’s my big thing at the back. I do like that.

"That doesn’t necessarily mean pace. But definitely at the top end of the pitch I think it’s a huge asset.

"Hopefully we can have a style that enables players with pace. It’s definitely something I’ll be working on over the summer."

Will pace be vital for QPR?

Ainsworth has admitted before that possession doesn't interest him, so he may decide to try and counter attack with his teams next season rather than attempting to control possession.

Their clash against Burnley shows they can soak up pressure against good teams and then launch attacks of their own to win games - but they did need to ride their luck at times to come away with the three points.

They aren't going to face top-quality opponents like the Clarets every week but if they do want to focus on counter attacking, they may need to rely on luck and a strong defence.

It's a risky strategy to pursue, but they do have game-changers at the top end of the pitch with Dykes able to be prolific when on top form, Chris Willock able to be a real asset and Ilias Chair showing his class this term.

Adding a bit more pace to their attack could be vital on the break though, so you can understand why Ainsworth wants to address this area.