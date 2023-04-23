Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth has admitted that it was satisfying to silence the home crowd when they played Burnley at Turf Moor yesterday, speaking to Lancs Live after a crucial 2-1 victory.

Sam Field scored an unexpected opener for the visitors in the 58th minute - but it looked as though the tide was turning when Manuel Benson managed to get himself on the scoresheet just under 20 minutes later to equalise for the home team.

With the crowd behind them and the quality they have, many would have tipped the Clarets to go on and win the game at that point. Unfortunately for them, it was QPR who scored the winner with Chris Martin header's sealing the victory just three minutes before the end.

They are now four points above Reading who could easily go down next weekend, with Ainsworth's men all but guaranteeing their safety following a major upset in Lancashire.

Burnley's dominance

It has been a bruising season for QPR fans but things couldn't be much different for the Clarets' supporters, who have seen their side establish themselves as the best side in the Championship after their major rebuild last summer.

Not only have they managed to secure excellent results and remain consistent - but they have also been entertaining to watch and certainly look ready for life back in the Premier League despite yesterday's setback.

With this, their fanbase has certainly had a lot to shout about.

Gareth Ainsworth's admission

Going unbeaten at Turf Moor this season, the atmosphere there has been lively but Ainsworth was happy to change that.

He said: "At times, the Burnley fans were a little bit quiet and I haven’t seen that.

"I’m a Blackburn lad so I know the rivalry and I know coming here is a tough place to come, so it’s a little bit sweeter for me that one.

"I haven’t seen the Burnley faithful have those moments of quietness and it was great to see that and the boys deserved the win today."

Burnley's supporters

If you're a supporter of the Clarets, you'll be pretty disappointed by the last few results.

They will be especially disappointed about yesterday because they had the opportunity to seal the title at Turf Moor and failed to do so.

Even though it would be satisfying for them to go on and win the title at Ewood Park, the team would have wanted to win yesterday considering they won promotion away from home and could only celebrate that with a limited number of supporters at the Riverside.

But for the majority of the campaign, Vincent Kompany's side have been excellent so they won't be too gutted about how yesterday went, even though it will be seen as a missed opportunity.

It will only be a matter of time before the title is sealed - but they will want that to happen as quickly as possible after dropping points in recent games.