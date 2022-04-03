QPR board revelation emerges amid Mark Warburton exit links

Queens Park Rangers’ board held meetings about Mark Warburton’s future after their 3-1 loss against Peterborough United before the international break, as per The Telegraph.

This comes amid a report from the Daily Mail yesterday evening that the Championship outfit are set to sever ties with the 59-year-old after a poor run of form that has seen them fall out of the top six.

That recent run, losing five of their last six league matches and winning just two of their last 11 outings, comes as a particular disappointment considering they enjoyed such a productive second half of the 2020/21 campaign.

Their defeat against league leaders Fulham yesterday didn’t exactly come as a real surprise considering the Cottagers’ attacking prowess and league dominance this term – but it was still a sucker blow in a local derby and one that makes their task of forcing their way back into the promotion mix even harder.

This is especially disheartening for the R’s after previously seeing them force their way into the automatic promotion race, being tipped earlier this term to replace West Bromwich Albion as one of AFC Bournemouth’s main challengers for second place.

Currently, they sit three points adrift of the top six but may be feeling the heat from sides behind them now with 12th-placed outfit West Brom having the chance to move within two points of the west London side with a victory over Birmingham City.

A further slip down the table could make the second-tier side’s board’s decision easier in terms of Warburton with those high up already considering his position even before their latest defeat this weekend.

The Verdict:

This feels like a similar situation Middlesbrough had with Neil Warnock back in November – because he had endured a tough start to the season but was perhaps dismissed harshly in place of Chris Wilder who has taken the Teesside club to the next level.

If there is a manager there who can take the club forward in the longer term with a clear vision and is better than Warburton, then it’s probably a move worth taking.

Despite their recent form though, it would feel harsh if the R’s were to dismiss their current boss considering how far he has taken them and it does feel as though he needs at least one more season to try and get the club back to the Premier League.

He hasn’t exactly been blessed with the biggest transfer budget, so to see the club at the top end of the table for so long this season is a very good achievement and this is why a better replacement needs to be lined up if they want to make a change.

Any change now cannot be based on the short term, because although a play-off place will provide them with a shot of getting to the top flight, the bigger picture also needs to be looked at.