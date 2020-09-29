QPR, Blackburn, Rotherham among clubs interested in deal to sign Liverpool player

A number of Championship clubs including the likes of Stoke City, QPR and Millwall are interested in signing Liverpool youngster Liam Miller on loan according to Football Insider.

It is also claimed that Rotherham United, Blackburn Rovers and Wycombe Wanderers are also interested in a deal to sign Miller before the summer transfer window closes.

First-team opportunities are likely to be hard to come by for the Reds youngster, and the club have reportedly given the ‘green light’ for him to head out on loan this season.

Miller spent last season on loan with Scottish side Kilmarnock, but has since impressed with the Liverpool Under-23s since returning to Anfield.

He has also been capped at senior level for the Canadian national team, but hasn’t been able to force his way into the Liverpool first-team as of yet.

Miller primarily plays as a striker, but can operate as a left-sided attacking midfielder, which could make him a strong signing for a number of clubs in the EFL, as they look to strengthen their options this season.

Which clubs did QPR sign these players on loan from? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 14 Mauricio Isla joined on loan from which club? Lazio Inter Milan Juventus Fiorentina

The Verdict:

He could prove to be an excellent signing for a number of teams.

Miller hasn’t had the opportunity to further his development in English football with a loan spell in the Championship as of yet, and I’m not surprised to hear that clubs in the second-tier are keen on signing him on loan.

It’s good to see that Liverpool are willing to listen to loan offers for the forward as well, as a successful loan spell could see him challenging for a spot in the Reds first-team in future seasons.

Whichever club signs him, they’ll have a player with a bright future on their hands.