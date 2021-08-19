QPR, Birmingham and Middlesbrough enter transfer chase for Premier League forward

QPR, Birmingham City and Middlesbrough are interested in signing Andre Gray on loan, according to Football Insider.

Gray made 30 appearances in the Championship as Watford won promotion last season, starting only 14 times and scoring five goals.

The 30-year-old wasn’t in the matchday squad at the weekend, though, as the Hornets defeated Aston Villa 3-2 at Vicarage Road in their first game of the Premier League season.

Gray is now in the final year of his contract at Vicarage Road, and the club are keen to offload him before the transfer window closes.

According to Football Insider, QPR, Birmingham and Middlesbrough have registered an interest in taking Gray on loan for the season.

West Brom and Swansea have also been linked with the striker, who won the Championship Player of the Year award and the Golden Boot with Burnley in 2015/16, scoring 25 goals.

Gray has worked under QPR boss Mark Warburton before, scoring 20 goals in 52 games during his spell in West London.

The Verdict

Gray is looking for a new challenge after falling out of favour at Watford, and he will be looking to replicate the form he displayed back in the day with Brentford and Burnley.

The 30-year-old is bound to be on big wages at Watford, so if any of the three sides can strike a deal regarding a portion of his wages, then it could be a good deal.

I could see him being a good fit at QPR, as he has thrived under Warburton before and would be staying in London.