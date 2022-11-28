QPR behind the scenes reaction revealed when they learnt of Rangers’ interest in Michael Beale

Queens Park Rangers were almost resigned to losing Michael Beale as soon as they learnt of Scottish Premiership side Rangers’ interest in him, according to Graeme Bailey who spoke to TEAMtalk.

There had been reports last month that the Gers were interested in appointing the 42-year-old if they dismissed Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who had been under pressure even back then with the Dutchman struggling this term.

And the board finally decided to dismiss the former Arsenal defender during the early stages last week, with Beale being heavily linked with the top job at Ibrox ever since then.

Think you know everything about QPR? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 What year was QPR founded? 1872 1882 1892 1902

As expected, the Scottish side then decided to make an approach for him with last season’s Europa League finalists being granted permission to speak to their top target over the weekend.

According to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, this deal is now done with the Championship side needing to find a replacement for the ex-Aston Villa assistant head coach who had only arrived at Loftus Road in the summer.

Director of Football Les Ferdinand and other key figures in the English capital may have been preparing for his departure for some time now though, not just because of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ approach last month but also because of their attitude when they learnt of the Gers’ interest.

Speaking about the latter point, Bailey said: “What a six months it has been for Michael Beale, from assistant at Aston Villa to Rangers manager, not sure anyone saw this coming.

“Queens Park Rangers battled really hard to keep him away from Wolves just a few weeks ago, but I am told that when they learnt of Rangers’ interest in him replacing Giovanni van Bronckhorst – they knew it would be almost impossible to stop him because of the relationship he has with Rangers.”

The Verdict:

This could be because QPR reportedly knew of his interest in securing a reunion with his former club way back in the summer when the English side first entered negotiations with him.

Perhaps that was a red flag back then in terms of him moving on quickly – but Ferdinand and others at Loftus Road wouldn’t have envisaged that he would move on this quickly – especially after a poor run of form.

Personal reasons have to be taken into account because his family have struggled to settle in the West Midlands and that potentially suggests that they preferred life better in Scotland – and they should always be key influencers in any decision taken by Beale to move clubs.

What they now need to do is focus on the future because they ideally need to have a manager in place by the time they return to action. They haven’t got too long to go until then so Ferdinand will need to move quickly to bring in a new man.

Although he should conduct a thorough recruitment process, speed will be key because they weren’t in the best form before the international break and the players may be in limbo at the moment ahead of Beale’s imminent departure, something that isn’t ideal ahead of a busy Christmas period.