QPR closing in on defensive signing

QPR are closing in on the signing of Northampton Town defender Charlie Goode for £1m, ahead of Middlesbrough, according to Football Insider.

The Hoops are looking to box clever once again in the summer window and they will be careful with where they spend their money.

Indeed, centre-half could well be one area that needs looking at, with Grant Hall leaving the club at the end of his contract earlier this summer.

Ironically, he has signed for Middlesbrough since and it is Boro who the Hoops look set to beat to the signing of the Cobblers man.

Goode, of course, recently celebrated promotion with Northampton as they moved from League Two to League One via the play-offs, but he could well be on the way up again without kicking another ball.

The Verdict

Goode is a solid centre-half and is the sort of signing that R’s fans could well see a lot of this summer.

They’re going to operate carefully in the transfer window and this is a fee that highlights that, with it possible they are going to raise considerable funds with the sales of some star players.

It looks as though Goode is on the way, then, and he’ll be eager to quickly challenge for a start at the back.