QPR, Barnsley and Derby feature: 5 EFL stars you need to keep an eye out for at Euro 2020

After a year of waiting, excitement is building towards the start of the delayed European Championships this evening.

The competition promises to be like no other before, with the tournament taking place in 11 different countries over Europe.

Euro 2020 gets underway this evening, with Italy hosting Turkey at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in the first Group A clash.

Whilst many fans up and down the country will be cheering England on and watching Gareth Southgate’s side try and get out of Group D, a number of fans will also be keeping one eye on how the EFL players get on.

A number of EFL players will participate in the Euros this summer, as some look to put themselves in the shop window ahead of a potential summer move.

Here, we take a look at five EFL players who you need to keep an eye out for at Euro 2020, as we get underway this evening…

Lyndon Dykes – Scotland & QPR

Scotland will be looking to battle England, Croatia and Czech Republic as they look to get out of the Group A and advance to the knockout stages.

Lyndon Dykes enjoyed an impressive first season in England, joining QPR from Livingston in the summer transfer window.

Dykes scored 12 goals in 42 appearances in the Championship this term, firing in 14 goals in 46 games across all competitions.

But Dykes was influential in their European Qualifying campaign, especially as they booked a place in the competition after a win over Serbia on penalties.

The powerful forward will be keen to make an impact for Scotland this summer, as Scotland look to defy even more odds.

Michal Helik – Poland & Barnsley

On the topic of exceeding expectations, what a season Barnsley had in the Championship.

Helik joined the Tykes from Cracovia in the summer, before making 43 appearances in the league, scoring five goals and registering two assists.

The 25-year-old will now look to help Poland escape Group E, with Spain, Slovakia and Sweden also battling it out.

Helik faces competition to get into the side, with Kamil Glik and Paweł Dawidowicz both starting against Iceland this week.

Kamil Jozwiak – Poland & Derby

Sticking with Poland, and Jozwiak will be looking to end a disappointing season on a high.

Jozwiak arrived at Derby from Lech Poznan in the summer, but scored one goal and added three assists in 41 Championship matches.

The winger has struggled to settle and has failed to live up to expectations thus far, but his performances are often impressive for his country.

He could be a really exciting player for them this summer.

David Brooks – Wales & Bournemouth

Group A promises to be a tough group for Wales, with Italy, Switzerland and Turkey all looking to advance to the knockout stages.

Wales take on Switzerland in their first game tomorrow, and whilst most of the attention is often on Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey, David Brooks could also have a part to play.

Brooks endured a difficult season with injury, scoring five goals and registering six assists in 32 Championship matches.

The winger’s season ended in disappointment, with Bournemouth losing to eventual play-off winners Brentford in the semi-finals.

He will be looking to bounce back and end his season on a high for his country.

Ben Cabango – Wales & Swansea

Cabango also failed to taste success in the play-offs, as Swansea lost Brentford by two goals to nil in the Wembley final.

Cabango was excellent throughout the campaign, though, making 30 appearances in the Championship, scoring four goals and producing a series of impressive defensive performances.

Swansea had one of the best defensive records in the Championship, conceding only 39 goals in 46 matches this term, and Cabango was central to that.

The 21-year-old is said to be attracting interest from West Ham heading into the Euros, meaning that he will be looking to impress for more than one reason.