QPR are still in the hunt for a top six finish but must back this key figure: Comment

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Comment’ series, this content strand is where the author of the article issues their personal opinion on the topic at hand….

QPR recorded a very impressive victory on Saturday as they smashed Cardiff 6-1 in front of their buoyant home supporters.

It was a win that will have pleased Mark Warburton as he saw his attacking style of play come to the fore in what was a comprehensive result for his side. The R’s are now within five points of the play-off places and can have a real go at getting into the top six over the second-half of the campaign.

One thing that they will need to do if they’re going to make it into the play-off places is back the manager in the January transfer window. The one weak link at the club in this current moment of time is the defensive shape and organisation, this can be improved with some reinforcements.

There’s a lot of talent out there, and QPR have shown with their forwards that they are capable of using the loan market very well. If they can bring in two or three new players to challenge the current defence then the R’s will very much be moving in the right direction.

Alongside this, a goalkeeper is pivotal for them to cut out any unforced errors that have occurred this season. Warburton doesn’t seem to trust Liam Kelly just yet, and Joe Lumley has made a number of mistakes that have led to QPR dropping points on numerous occasions in this current campaign.

It’s not out of the question for QPR to be dreaming of a place in the play-offs and the gap to sixth can be made up quite easily, but they have to make sure that Warburton is allowed to sign the players that he wants to in January.

The core of the team is very good, and players such as Eberechi Eze, Ilias Chair and Nahki Wells have all performed exceptionally well and continue to create chances against every side that they play. If the defence can find a way to be fixed then they’ll become one of the most feared sides in the division.