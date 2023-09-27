Queens Park Rangers are one of many sides across the English football pyramid that have had well documented financial problems and constraints in recent times.

Not only have R's fans had to deal with the fallout and revealings of their overspending as the club endured three Premier League seasons between 2011 and 2015, but the last year in particular has been a pretty torrid one for all connected with the club, regardless of current boss Gareth Ainsworth's constant positive outlook on current proceedings.

In April, The Spectator stated that then owner Tony Fernandes, who has since resigned, as well as other shareholders owed a staggering total of £97.6m combined as a result of loan fees, training ground costs, 'COVID bailouts' from the EFL, overspending fines which continue from the aforementioned Premier League days and current transfer instalments.

On the pitch, QPR have managed to retain a number of key individuals such as Ilias Chair, Chris Willock and Lyndon Dykes despite their recent fall towards the lower reaches of the Championship, having won just four games out of 29 this calendar year so far.

With that in mind, Football League World looks into the current wage structure at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

DISCLAIMER: All figures used are estimated as per Capology.

What is Queens Park Rangers' current annual wage bill?

It's no surprise given the well known financial troubles in West London over the past few years that QPR have one of the lower wage bills across the entire Championship.

It is estimated that the weekly payroll at the club totals to a figure of £126,154 - across the entire 2023/24 campaign, this will add up to a fee of £6.56m.

In terms of the average fees per player, it is estimated that this figure per week is a total of £5,256,000 and over the course of the season, each player in the squad's average individual earnings will amount to a combined total of £273,333.

Capology estimate that only Millwall, Blackburn Rovers, Sunderland, Rotherham United and Plymouth Argyle are working with lesser resources on this front.

The gap between the clubs at the top and bottom of the division has perhaps never been greater in terms of finances - Leicester City sit top of the wage bill table this season, with a £42.91m difference in annual wage bill between themselves and Rangers.

Who is Queens Park Rangers' current highest earner?

Despite Chair and Willock being the main flair players for Ainsworth, it is the veteran keeper Asmir Begovic who stands at the top of the Hoops' current wage bill, earning a total of £32,500 per week and £1.69m across the course of the campaign.

It isn't much of a shock that the former Everton, Chelsea and Stoke City is at the top of QPR's wage bill, but to be given a wage as high as those estimated figures may signal more warning signs as to how the club is being run by the hierarchy, having only signed a one-year contract following his release from Goodison Park in June.

The Bosnian shot-stopper has so far featured in all eight of QPR's Championship outings.