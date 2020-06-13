QPR announce player departure

Queens Park Rangers have announced that Marc Pugh has left the club by mutual agreement.

Pugh, 33, signed on a free last summer. The ex-Bournemouth and Hull City man featured 27 times in the Championship for Mark Warburton’s side, scoring twice.

His season started off slowly but come the time of the temporary break in football, Pugh had become a valuable player to Warburton down the left hand side.

Speaking to www.qpr.co.uk, Pugh said of his time at the club:

“I’ve really enjoyed my season at QPR and appreciate the opportunity Mark Warburton gave me to be part of his squad this year.

“I’m obviously disappointed that I am unable to finish the season and make a push for the play-offs with the lads, however I fully understand the club’s position and I appreciate that they have been honest with me regarding their situation and where that left me as a player.

“Thank you to everyone at QPR – including the fans – for making me feel so welcome during my time at the club. I wish you every success in the future.”

QPR went into the break on the back of a six game unbeaten run, finishing with a fine 3-1 comeback win at Preston. They’ve now got nine games left to close a six point gap on Preston in 6th.

The club will resume their Championship season with the visit of Barnsley this weekend.

The verdict

Pugh has been a good signing by the club. He’s proved a useful and experienced player whose helped balance what remains a very youthful QPR side. The club though, like many others across the EFL, are facing severe financial hardship due to the current climate of football, and expect a few more players like Pugh to be let go.