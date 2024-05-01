QPR and Watford are both set to compete for the signing of Luke Berry from Luton Town this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Championship sides are eyeing a move for the 31-year-old.

Berry signed for the Hatters in 2017, signing from Cambridge United, and played a significant role in the club’s rise to the Premier League.

The midfielder competed in all four of England’s top divisions with Luton, including 86 times in the Championship and 15 times in the Premier League (all stats from Fbref).

However, his contract is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning he could be available for nothing.

Luke Berry - Luton Town league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2017-18 34 (31) 7 (4) 2018-19 21 (12) 3 (2) 2019-20 21 (15) 1 (1) 2020-21 31 (22) 2 (1) 2021-22 13 (10) 6 (2) 2022-23 21 (4) 3 (0) 2023-24 15 (2) 2 (1)

Watford and QPR interested in Luton signing

Watford and QPR are both preparing their upcoming plans for the summer transfer window.

The pair are keeping tabs on the situation surrounding Berry’s contract, but also face competition from the United States.

DC United are understood to also be interested in the Luton player, who is likely to depart Kenilworth Road at the end of the term.

Luton’s own league status for next season is now known, with Rob Edwards’ side competing against relegation from the Premier League.

Berry has also fallen down the pecking order at Luton in the last few seasons, featuring for 315 minutes in the top flight this year.

He has contributed two goals and one assist, with the club fighting to maintain its place in the top flight beyond just one campaign.

However, a departure is looking likely regardless of what division the club competes in next season, as no fresh contract agreement is seen as likely.

It remains to be seen what Berry’s potential preference could be if he were to move to another English club.

But the opportunity for a new challenge in MLS could also be quite enticing at this stage of his career.

QPR and Watford's Championship survival

QPR and Watford have both sealed their place in the Championship for another year ahead of this weekend’s final round of fixtures.

The Hoops were in danger of going down to League One prior to Martí Cifuentes’ arrival as manager in October.

However, he has overseen their rise to 17th in the table, just three points behind 14th place Watford.

Tom Cleverley was appointed as the latest Hornets manager in late April after a stint in charge as an interim coach.

This is the former midfielder’s first role in management, and he will now be planning for the upcoming summer window with changes to his first team squad in mind.

Berry could be a solid squad option

Berry has seen all there is to see in English football at this stage, competing in all four top divisions.

In that case, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he did opt to move to the US in a bid to explore the game outside of England.

However, a move to QPR or Watford could also be a solid next step in his career, especially as America isn’t going anywhere.

Berry would be a solid option to have in the squad of any Championship side given his experience at this level, and he is a relatively risk-free signing due to being a free agent.