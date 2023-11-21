Highlights Jack Clarke's impressive form and performance for Sunderland in the Championship has attracted interest from other clubs, including Stoke City and QPR.

Clarke's career has had its ups and downs, with unsuccessful loan spells at Leeds United, QPR, and Stoke City, but he has found success at Sunderland.

Sunderland is determined to hold on to Clarke and would only consider selling him for a valuation of over £20m, which would allow them to reinvest in their squad and continue their push for a playoff spot.

Jack Clarke has been one of the Championship's leading lights for the past season and a quarter, much like his current employers Sunderland, who will do well to fend off interest for his services in the upcoming January transfer window.

Tony Mowbray's side have started this season just as impressive as their first stint in the second tier since 2018 last term, with Clarke still at the forefront of the 59-year-old's expressive, energetic and youthful side, which currently hold the final play-off place at the time of the November international break.

Clarke's career has been far from simple, despite many followers of the Championship becoming aware of his potential from his early days at Leeds United.

However, there are two divisional rivals of the Black Cats in particular who will be looking on in envy at the winger's form, which has left his current employers with significant bargaining power.

Why will Stoke City and QPR be looking at Jack Clarke with envy?

After his breakthrough season in 2018/19 at Elland Road, Clarke moved to Tottenham Hotspur for a fee in the region of £10m.

However, circumstances in North London and various loan spells didn't work out for the now 24-year-old.

After a loan spell back at Leeds which ultimately failed, Clarke was sent on loan to QPR under the management of Mark Warburton.

However, the winger would only muster one goal in six appearances in West London, before being given yet another loan move by then Spurs boss José Mourinho.

He would join Michael O'Neill's Stoke outfit, who were sat in mid table at the time, with the chance of gaining much needed minutes and confidence.

Despite featuring 14 times, Clarke could only accumulate two assists, before sustaining a season-ending injury in April 2021.

It's clear that both Warburton and O'Neill have been good spotters of talent across their respective managerial careers, but this is one that ultimately slipped through the net, and it begs the question that had he hit a similar vein of form, could he still be a QPR or Stoke player, as it seemed unlikely that he was going to break through at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium?

For how much longer will Jack Clarke be a Championship player?

After Sunderland rejected numerous bids from Burnley, including one in the region of £10m as per TeamTalk, it's inevitable that the valuation deemed worthy of accepting by the Sunderland hierarchy would have increased tenfold as a result of the stellar start to the season Clarke has enjoyed.

Reports from the Northern Echo suggest that Sunderland would only deem a valuation in excess of £20m as one which could start considerations of selling, as Mowbray will hope a significant proportion of any sanction would be reinvested into the playing squad to maintain a play-off push.

Will Jack Clarke maintain his current form?

Since moving to the Stadium of Light, Clarke has 21 goals and 19 assists to his name in 87 games, with 10 of those contributions (9 goals / 1 assist) coming in the opening sixteen games of the current campaign.

More underlying data, such as the fact he's overperforming his xG by 2.7 emphasises the rich vein of form he's been in alongside the likes of Jobe Bellingham. His dynamism has also led to an average of 2.81 successful take-on's and 6.22 carries per 90 minutes as per Fbref.

What next for Sunderland?

Sunderland return to action on Saturday with the long trip from Wearside to Devon, as they face Steven Schumacher's Plymouth Argyle.