Plymouth Argyle avoided defeat in their latest outing in the Championship.

Having scored in just one of their last five games, supporters of the Devonshire club will have been glad to see their side find the back of the net at Ewood Park.

This draw with Blackburn Rovers may well be a step in the right direction, but relegation still looms for Ian Foster and co.

Plymouth Argyle’s survival chances

Plymouth Argyle are one of a number of teams currently embroiled in a nail-biting relegation battle.

A mere three points separates them in 17th and Sheffield Wednesday down in 23rd, meaning all is still to play for.

Rotherham United suffered a ninth successive league defeat at the hands of Norwich City, Brazilian Gabriel Sara scoring two of the five goals in that one-sided affair, but the Millers are the only side cut adrift at the bottom.

Relegation is a matter of when and not if for Leam Richardson’s men but the same can’t be said for Argyle and co.

Losing to Wednesday last week by a single goal at Hillsborough ensured that the Pilgrims remain firmly at the heart of this scrap for survival.

Winning away at Middlesbrough 2-0 at the end of February was a very respectable result for Argyle as they look to avoid relegation down to League One.

Foster will need more of this from his players if they are to finish above the drop zone, but at the same time, the teams around them will pay their own part too.

It is looking more and more likely that Argyle will need there to be three teams worse than them in the Championship, as opposed to working their way up the standings on their own volition.

The potential plight of Championship rivals

It was another fascinating weekend of games in the most entertaining league in the world.

Huddersfield Town took the lead against West Bromwich Albion in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Sunday afternoon, only for the Baggies, managed by a familiar face in the form of Carlos Corberan, to turn it around and win 4-1 themselves.

Queens’ Park Rangers are another side with survival on the line and in spite of their strong form recently, they were beaten 2-0 on home soil by Middlesbrough.

A battle between two former Argyle bosses, Ryan Lowe and Steven Schumacher, was a final game that Argyle supporters will have had an eye on. The latter came out on top in what was a huge result for Stoke City.

Stoke’s win away at Preston North End and the QPR slip-up are indicative of just how unpredictable this league can be.

With nine games left for the majority of teams, a lot of twists and turns are still to come at both ends of the table.

Birmingham City and Blackburn are another pair of teams that are involved the relegation battle, both of whom could well be playing League One football next year.

The fact that there are seven teams (or maybe even more) going toe-to-toe and two of them will face the drop makes for a thrilling conclusion to the campaign.

Argyle still have to face QPR, Rotherham and Stoke which just proves how many pivotal six-point fixtures await fans of this league.

No matter what the Greens can produce in this period of time, they will still be reliant on those around them slipping up. After all, it isn’t about being a good team but instead, not one of the worst three.