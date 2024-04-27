Highlights Kemar Roofe expected to leave Rangers with contract ending in a boost to clubs like Southampton and QPR may be interested.

Roofe's age and injuries are impacting his playing time, which could motivate a move to clubs where he can feature more often.

Return to English football likely due to limited playing time at Rangers, clubs could consider signing him as a free agent for added depth.

QPR and Southampton target Kemar Roofe is expected to depart Rangers at the end of the season, according to Football Insider.

The forward has been the subject of transfer speculation going into the summer transfer window.

Roofe signed for Rangers in 2020, making the switch from Belgian side Anderlecht after just 12 months at the club.

The striker previously competed in English football with the likes of Leeds United and Oxford United, having come through the West Brom academy system.

A return to England could be on the cards this summer, with his contract set to expire at the end of the term.

Kemar Roofe transfer latest

The 31-year-old is out of contract at the end of the campaign and is expected to walk away from Ibrox for nothing – in a boost to the clubs in pursuit.

Fulham, Sheffield United, QPR and Southampton have all been mentioned as potential future destinations, should he depart the Scottish giants at the end of his contract.

It remains to be seen what Roofe’s preference would be for his next club, but consistent game time will surely be a factor in determining his future.

Kemar Roofe - Rangers league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2020-21 24 (18) 14 (3) 2021-22 21 (9) 10 (0) 2022-23 3 (0) 1 (0) 2023-24 13 (6) 1 (0)

The 31-year-old has struggled for minutes this year, with injuries hampering his availability.

It is understood that manager Philippe Clement is hoping to reduce the average age of his Rangers squad, which opens the door for the experienced forward to walk away from the Scottish club.

Roofe has enjoyed a successful four years in Scotland, helping the club regain the Premiership title for the first time in a decade in 2021 under Steven Gerrard.

He contributed 14 goals and three assists as they clinched the league title three years ago (all stats from Fbref).

But he has made just 13 appearances in the league this year, including only six starts.

Southampton and QPR's contrasting seasons

Southampton and QPR have enjoyed contrasting fortunes in the Championship this year, so will be offering very different potential roles to Roofe.

The Saints are in the hunt for promotion to the Premier League, so could offer top flight football if they can make their way through the play-offs.

Meanwhile, QPR only secured their status as a Championship side for another year with their 4-0 hammering of Leeds United on Friday night.

Fulham will also be competing in the Premier League next year, but Sheffield United are likely to suffer relegation back to the second tier.

Given the speculation over his future, it appears inevitable that Roofe will return to English football for next season.

The forward has been unfortunate to suffer such injury issues, but if he can remain fit then he could be a solid addition to any Championship side.

He has proven himself as a regular contributor of goals, but it has been a couple of seasons since he was at his best.

As a free agent, it could be worth taking the risk that he can get back to that level as there isn’t much of a financial downside to adding him to the squad and strengthening a team’s attacking options.