Highlights Uche Ikpeazu is reportedly edging closer to a move to Wycombe Wanderers.

He was linked with moves to Huddersfield Town, QPR and Sheffield Wednesday.

A stint in League One may give the striker the opportunity to shine.

Wycombe Wanderers are likely to seal a return for free agent striker Uche Ikpeazu, according to the Sheffield Star.

The 28-year-old enjoyed a reasonably good time with the Chairboys, doing well during the 2020/21 campaign but failing to do enough to keep them afloat in the Championship.

But his performances and goals earned him a switch to Middlesbrough in 2021 and he looked set to be a key player at the Riverside under Neil Warnock.

Unfortunately for the forward, Warnock was replaced by Chris Wilder in the November of that year and that's when things changed for the London-born forward, with the player being sent out on loan during the following January to Cardiff City.

In fairness to the player, he enjoyed a reasonably decent time there, scoring some crucial goals to keep the Bluebirds in the second tier. But that wasn't enough for Ikpeazu to force his way into Wilder's plans and he completed a move to Turkish side Konyaspor last summer.

However, he has had his contract terminated since and has become a potentially attractive free-agent option for some EFL clubs, with many likely to be working within tight budgets during the latter stages of this window.

He can be signed by a club after the window closes - but it seems as though a return to Adams Park is on the horizon as the forward looks to get himself back into a rhythm.

Which clubs have been linked with Uche Ikpeazu?

Sheffield Wednesday are one side that have been linked with the forward and it was even reported that talks had been held about a potential move to Hillsborough - but nothing has progressed since then.

And the other two clubs he has been linked to aren't surprising because of their managers.

Queens Park Rangers currently have Gareth Ainsworth at the helm and the 50-year-old signed Ikpeazu when he was at Wycombe. The R's could benefit from having more forward options at Loftus Road - because they can't afford to just rely on Lyndon Dykes and Sinclair Armstrong.

Huddersfield have also been linked with the 28-year-old and they currently have Warnock at the helm.

Ikpeazu is clearly a player that the experienced manager admires - but it looks as though the Terriers won't be making a move for him.

Would Uche Ikpeazu benefit from rejoining Wycombe Wanderers?

Ikpeazu could be a real asset in League One and he may get his confidence back by playing against a lower-level opposition.

He also already knows Wycombe inside out and that will only help him to settle in quickly and make a positive start to life back in Buckinghamshire after seeing his career stall.

The ex-Boro man hasn't been linked with a move to Reading but the Select Car Leasing Stadium may have been a good destination for him, because he spent time with the Royals during the early stages of his career and will already be familiar with the local area.

At 28, he's arguably reaching the best years of his career and that's why it's a shame that he isn't set to move to the second tier.

But if he can impress for the Chairboys, it may only be a matter of time before he earns a move elsewhere.