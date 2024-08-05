Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield United are locked in a two-club tussle to sign Nottingham Forest star Josh Bowler.

Bowler, 25, is of interest to both Championship clubs as a candidate to step into their depleted wide positions.

Less than a week out from the start of the new season, QPR and Sheffield United are scrambling to strike a deal for Bowler and give their forward ranks a much-needed boost.

According to HITC, Nottingham Forest are looking to sanction the attacker's loan move away from the City Ground this term.

This will be the third successive season Bowler has spent out on loan. The winger split his 2023-24 campaign between Blackpool and Greek side Olympiacos, before spending last season at Cardiff City.

Often the Bluebirds' chief attacking threat, Bowler caught the eye in Wales as he netted five goals in 38 Championship appearances from out wide.

Josh Bowler's 2023-24 Championship Stats Appearances (Starts) 38 (30) Goals 5 Assists 1 Big Chances Created 2 Dribbling Success 34% Stats as per Sofascore

QPR return

As QPR have offered to take Bowler on loan, a return to the club that kick-started his senior career could be on the cards.

The R’s gave Bowler his Football League debut in 2017 during the side's final game of the season against Norwich City.

That summer, he moved to Everton, where he continued to progress in the youth setup at Goodison Park.

Under the tutelage of Marti Cifuentes, QPR have set about strengthening their promotion credentials this summer. The side are expected to improve markedly on their lowly 18th-place finish last season, and with one of the division's most highly-rated managers calling the shots, the Hoops could have an outside chance of finishing in the top six.

While QPR have completed six new signings this summer, the club are hoping to bring in Bowler before their Championship curtain raiser against West Brom on August 10.

With existing ties to their top transfer target, the Hoops look well-placed to bring Bowler back to Loftus Road this season.

Sheffield United ready to challenge QPR for Josh Bowler

Promotion hopefuls Sheffield United are looking to bounce back from Premier League relegation by making an immediate return to the top-flight.

The Blades have experienced a busy summer. While Chris Wilder has added quality in the shape of Callum O’Hare, Kieffer Moore, and Harrison Burrows, two of Sheffield United’s better-performing players last season – Jayden Bogle and Cameron Archer – have been sold to Leeds United and Aston Villa, respectively.

Supporters have every right to worry about the side’s attacking threat. Last season, Sheffield United were relegated bottom of the Premier League as the division's lowest goalscorers.

Despite failing to beat the drop, both Luton and Burnley finished well clear of Chris Wilder's men, who have significant ground to make up on their promotion rivals before the start of the season.

If Sheffield United can strike a deal with Nottingham Forest for Bowler, their attacking threat will be greatly enhanced. The 25-year-old’s ability to deliver high-quality crosses consistently should bring the best out of target man Kieffer Moore.

With higher expectations and funds to spare, Sheffield United need to flex their financial muscles and bring Bowler to Bramall Lane.