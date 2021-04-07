QPR and Scott Twine: What do we know so far? Is a transfer likely to happen?

The future of Swindon Town’s Scott Twine remains somewhat ‘up in the air’ heading into the summer transfer window.

The Robins forward has been in impressive form so far this season, and he’ll be hoping to have his future resolved at the earliest of opportunities, with significant interest in his services.

QPR are one of the teams interested in landing his signature, with the Hoops looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign (The Sun on Sunday, page 61, 4th April 2021).

Twine has scored 12 goals and been on hand to provide nine assists in all competitions this term, although Swindon are struggling in their efforts to stay in League One beyond this season.

They’re currently sat 20th in the third-tier standings, and are level on points with 21st-placed Bristol Rovers (who occupy a spot in the relegation zone), as they turn their attention to their final seven matches of this year’s campaign.

We take a look at the latest on Twine’s future, and the recent updates on clubs’ rumoured interest in landing his signature.

What do we know so far?

Twine is out-of-contract heading into the summer, and it seems as though his days at Swindon Town are numbered, with a number of teams being keen on signing him ahead of the 2021/22 season.

QPR are rivalling the likes of Brentford and Burnley to a potential deal for Twine, although it remains to be seen as to which club is leading the race to land his signature.

Twine has caught the eye with some impressive showings this term for the Robins, and will be hoping that he can continue to impress from now until the end of this year’s campaign.

Is a transfer likely to happen?

QPR will certainly fancy their chances of reaching an agreement with Twine at the end of the season.

I’m not convinced that either Brentford or Burnley will be able to offer him regular game time in their starting XI anytime soon, whereas QPR are more likely to be able to ahead of the new league campaign.

Therefore, a move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium is likely to be more appealing to Twine heading into the summer. I would be stunned if he was to stick around at Swindon Town, especially if they’re to be relegated into League Two this term.

It’s set to be an interesting few months ahead for Twine, with the 21-year-old evidently not being short of suitors.