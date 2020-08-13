QPR and Middlesbrough facing seven-figure transfer fee to land defensive target

Queens Park Rangers and Middlesbrough will have to stump up £1m if they are to get their hands on Charlie Goode this summer.

Goode is preparing for life in League One after captaining Northampton Town to promotion through the League Two play-offs in 2019/20.

However, the Cobblers’ skipper is in-demand and Championship clubs are looking to offer him an opportunity to test himself in the second-tier.

It has been reported that Northampton have fielded bids from QPR and Boro, but so far nothing has been agreed for the centre-back to make the move.

As per an article from Teesside Live, it is going to take a seven-figure sum to get the 25-year-old out of Northampton this summer.

Goode joined Northampton on an initial loan deal from Scunthorpe in January 2019 and has gone on to make 62 appearances across all competitions during that spell and after his permanent switch.

Last year, he featured on 45 occasions across all competitions for the Cobblers and, as mentioned, captained Keith Curle’s side through a successful play-off campaign, which concluded with an emphatic 4-0 victory over Exeter City at Wembley.

The Verdict

Goode is a good player and he’s shown that he’s got enough about him to eventually step up into the Championship.

With QPR and Boro keen to take him into the Championship, it’s going to cost and a seven-figure sum does seem to fit.

Ultimately, any move out of Northampton for Goode is going to depend on just how highly he’s rated by the likes of QPR and Boro.

