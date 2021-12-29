QPR and Forest eye player, West Ham target ace, Cherries want Man City man: The latest AFC Bournemouth transfer talking points

AFC Bournemouth will be seeking to solidify their reputation as one of the main candidates for automatic promotion in the Sky Bet Championship as we move into the new year.

Scott Parker’s side have played some brilliant football so far this season and are quite rightly being mentioned as one of the favourites to go up to the Premier League.

Much of their form so far this campaign can be owed to the performances of the likes of Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing and Lloyd Kelly, with the trio forming a solid spine of the team.

With the January window on the horizon, it will be interesting to see what business the Cherries will get done moving forwards.

Here, we take a look at the latest AFC Bournemouth transfer talking points as the new year grows closer.

QPR and Forest eye player

Bournemouth captain Steve Cook is said to be a target for both Queens Park Rangers and Nottingham Forest, as per a recent report by Football Insider.

The 30-year-old was left out of his side’s recent victory over the R’s, with the decision having been agreed between himself and Parker as speculation continues over Cook’s future.

A centre back by trade, the skipper is said to have made it clear that he would be keen on moving away from the club if an opportunity arose in the new year.

Cook is set to see his current contract with the club expire in the summer of next year.

West Ham target ace

Kelly is another player that has been linked with a move away from the Vitality Stadium, with the Telegraph recently reporting that West Ham United are eyeing an approach for the defender.

The centre back has gradually developed into a key player for the Cherries and is viewed as indispensable by Parker and co.

The likes of Liverpool and Newcastle United have also been linked with the 23-year-old, who still has multiple years left to run on his contract.

It so far appears that Bournemouth would be unwilling to entertain any offers for a player that has sometimes donned the captain’s armband this season.

Cherries want Man City man

Bournemouth are said to be eyeing a loan move for Manchester City defender Yan Couto, as per a recent post on Twitter by journalist Rudy Galetti.

The young Brazilian is currently out on loan with Braga in Portugal, with the Cherries said to view him as a player that they could look to bring in on a temporary basis if they get promoted from the Championship this term.

Couto was signed by City in the summer of last year and has since spent time out on loan with the likes of Girona and Braga.

The right back is yet to have made his first team debut for the Premier League champions.