QPR and Charlton amid string of clubs set to move for Nottingham Forest midfielder

Charlton Athletic and QPR are reportedly among a number of London-based clubs keen on signing Nottingham Forest Ben Watson as a free agent this summer with his future at the City Ground up in the air.

The central midfielder, who has been an integral player for the Reds this season and featured in every single Championship game so far, is set to become a free agent at the end of this month.

It is understood that Watson is expected to complete the season with Sabri Lamouchi’s side but beyond that, Watson’s future appears a bit more uncertain.

According to The Athletic, Forest have offered the Englishman a new one-year contract but he could leave the club at the end of his current deal.

The report claims that a number of London-based clubs, including Charlton and QPR, are willing to offer the midfielder a deal in the summer.

It is thought that the prospect of a return to the nation’s capital, where he has spent much of his career, could prove tempting but that he would likely stay at the City Ground if a two-year deal was offered.

Watson has featured 72 times for the Reds since joining from Watford in February 2018 but prior to this season, had proved something of a divisive figure.

Under Lamouchi, he has been transformed into an integral cog – often taking the captain’s armband and even adding three goals and three assists from central midfield.

The Verdict

Watson has been hugely impressive this season and losing him in the upcoming window would be a real blow.

The 34-year-old’s City Ground future was in question last summer but the arrival of Forest’s French boss has transformed him into a key figure.

His exit would leave the Reds will a real hole in the midfield and one that Lamouchi may need to fill in the summer transfer window.

You can understand the interest of QPR and Charlton, and you’d imagine there will be a string of other suitors.