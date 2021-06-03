QPR and Bristol City handed transfer boost in pursuit of Rangers man after recent update

Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver has admitted to the Harrogate Advertiser that he doesn’t expect Rangers loanee Josh McPake to play for the club again after completing his temporary spell with the Sulphurites.

The teenager arrived on loan from Ibrox in January of this year and went on to rack up four goals in 24 games as the club secured their Sky Bet League Two status for another season.

His performances for the fourth division side were impressive and as a result of this, he attracted interest from elsewhere in his services, with Football Insider reporting back in March that both Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City are interested in signing the 19-year-old this summer.

Now, Weaver has only added to the speculation surrounding McPake’s long term future at Rangers by stating the following after the player completed his loan spell:

“He did very well for us, but I don’t envisage him returning here. I know that he won’t want to come back to Harrogate because he wants to play higher up the ladder.

“Whether that’s playing games at Rangers or going out on loan again, I’m not sure. But I know he is aiming higher than League Two.”

Originally born in Coatbridge, McPake is capable of playing in several different midfield roles and is regarded as a bright prospect for the future by many.

He currently has just one year remaining on his contract with Steven Gerrard’s men and could move on this summer as a result of this.

The Verdict

McPake would be the ideal signing for QPR this summer if Ilias Chair leaves the club for pastures new as the Rangers teenager is capable of playing both out wide and as a number ten.

He only has a limited amount of time remaining on his current deal and there is a growing feeling that the Gers could cash in to avoid losing him for nothing next summer.

At the age of 19, he has plenty of room to improve and working under a manager such as Mark Warburton will only help McPake in that respect.

Signing the youngster could be a major coup for the R’s but Bristol City are sure to put up a fight if their interest in the player still remains.