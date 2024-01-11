Highlights QPR and Bristol City have inquired about Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz for potential January transfer deals.

Muniz joined Fulham in the summer of 2021, and spent last season on loan with Middlesbrough.

The Championship duo are not the only clubs interested in Muniz, as there is also attention from clubs in his native Brazil.

QPR and Bristol City are interested in January transfer deals for Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz.

That's according to journalist Darren Witcoop, who says that the Championship duo have both made enquiries about the Brazilian.

Muniz yet to fully establish himself at Fulham

It is now two-and-a-half years since Muniz first joined Fulham, signing from Flamengo in his native Brazil for a reported €8million in the summer of 2021.

After scoring five goals in 25 league games to help the Cottagers win promotion from the Championship to the Premier League during his first season with the club, Muniz then returned to the second-tier last season.

That move saw the striker link-up with Middlesbrough on a season-long loan, where he scored just twice in 17 appearances in all competitions.

Having returned to Fulham in the summer, the 22-year-old has now found himself in and out of Marco Silva's side during the current Premier League campaign.

Rodrigo Muniz record in English football (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Club Division Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 Fulham Championship 28 5 0 2022/23 Middlesbrough (loan) Championship 17 2 0 2023/24 Fulham Premier League 13 1 0 As of 11th January 2024

As a result, it now seems as though he could be on the move once again, with the January transfer window now open.

Championship duo among clubs eyeing Muniz

Judging by this latest update from Witcoop, both QPR and Bristol City are now taking an interest in Muniz, as they look to add to their own attacking options before the February 1st deadline.

It is thought that the two Championship clubs have both asked about whether the striker is available in January.

However, they are seemingly not alone with their interest in Muniz, who is also said to be attracting attention from clubs back in his home country of Brazil.

As things stand, there are still two-and-a-half years remaining on the Brazilian's contract with Fulham, securing his future at the club until the end of the 2025/26 season.

As a result, the Premier League side are in a strong position to dictate his future during the current window.

Mixed seasons so far for Bristol City and QPR

Both Bristol City and QPR have changed managers in 2023/24.The Robins replaced Nigel Pearson with Liam Manning, and Marti Cifuentes taking over from Gareth Ainsworth at Loftus Road.

That has arguably contributed to differing fortunes for the two clubs, with Bristol City 11th in the Championship table, four points adrift of the play-offs, and QPR 23rd, four points from safety.

Bristol City's next match sees them travel to Deepdale to face Preston North End on Saturday afternoon, while QPR will hosting Watford at Sunday lunchtime in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Muniz an intriguing target for Championship clubs

It does feel as though this is an interesting link to emerge for these two sides.

Both clubs have somewhat lacked a consistent source of goals in the Championship this season, so you can understand why they may be interested in signing a striker this month.

Related Bristol City keeping tabs on Burnley player The Robins are keeping an eye on the former MK Dons man's situation ahead of a potential approach.

Doing so would obviously boost their prospects for the rest of the campaign, although given he is yet to find top form in England, there may be questions about whether Muniz is the best option to fill that void, while his Premier League status may mean he is not the cheapest option either.

With that in mind, you feel QPR and Bristol City may have to give this potential deal a fair amount of thought, before deciding whether or not to make their move for the Fulham striker.