QPR and Bristol City dealt transfer blow in pursuit of Rangers attacker

Glasgow Rangers have open talks with Josh McPake over a new three year deal at Ibrox, in what will be a blow to the likes of Queens Park Rangers and Bristol City, as per a recent report by Football Insider.

The 19-year-old spent time out on loan at both Morton and Harrogate Town and impressed many with his performances for the two clubs.

Naturally his showings didn’t go unnoticed, with the R’s and the Robins both registering an interest in the teenager.

Meanwhile the midfielder is also said to be a target for Doncaster Rovers, Morecambe, Motherwell, Oldham Athletic and Tranmere Rovers, with all of the aforementioned clubs seeing the youngster as a great prospect for the future.

However it now appears that he could be set to stay at Ibrox after all, with the Scottish club being set to hand McPake a new three year contract to keep him in Glasgow until 2024.

McPake notched up four goals whilst on loan at Harrogate and is capable of playing wide or as a central attacking midfielder.

The Rangers academy graduate’s current contract expires next summer.

The Verdict

This update should come as no surprise to QPR as Rangers were never likely to let such a talented player leave for peanuts.

The Glasgow club are understandably eager to tie McPake to a new deal which will in turn enhance his value if they do indeed look to sell him on further down the line.

He is still only 19 and still has a lot of developing to do before he can preform consistently at a high level of the game and it would be fair to assume that Rangers are probably looking to loan him out again.

The R’s will surely be looking to bring in an alternative that is more proven at Championship level, with McPake still in his formative years.