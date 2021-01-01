QPR and Ben Whiteman: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Ben Whiteman’s future will be monitored closely as the January transfer window approaches.

The Doncaster Rovers skipper has enjoyed an excellent start to the season after scoring five and creating another five in just 18 appearances for the League One side.

While Darren Moore’s side are pushing for promotion it seems that they could face a battle to keep hold of their star man with various Championship clubs interested.

Here’s the latest on the 24-year-old’s future.

What do we know so far?

Whiteman is certainly turning heads in the Championship.

Queens Park Rangers are reportedly among the clubs said to be keen on a move in the January transfer window as they look to bolster their midfield ranks ahead of the second half of the season.

Preston North End have also been linked, but it remains to be seen whether a move to West London will be the preference.

Is it likely to happen?

QPR supporters will certainly hope that it can happen.

The Hoops have struggled so far this season and have been far too easy to beat on a regular basis.

It’s clear that the team are lacking leaders and Whiteman will certainly help the team in that respect, while also providing a presence in the middle of the park.

Given his record of scoring goals as well, he would certainly be a top addition.

With Doncaster Rovers thought to be keen on a more permanent move for Joe Lumley you’d think that there is a deal to be done that can suit both parties.