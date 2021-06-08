QPR and Barnsley dealt transfer blow as 13-goal attacking midfielder secures EFL move

MK Dons have confirmed the signing of Scott Twine, with the attacking midfielder joining on a ‘long-term’ contract from Swindon Town.

#MKDons are delighted to announce the signing of sought-after attacking midfielder Scott Twine ✍️ Full story 👉 https://t.co/xsffKty4ax pic.twitter.com/kj5REwqfq2 — Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) June 8, 2021

The 21-year-old established himself as one of the top talents in the EFL last season after scoring six goals for Newport County in the first half of the campaign before returning to the Robins and hitting seven.

That caught attention of clubs higher up the pyramid, with reports claiming that QPR and Barnsley were keeping tabs on Twine ahead of a summer move as his contract run down.

Following Swindon’s relegation, a move felt inevitable and it’s MK Dons who have won the race for his signature, with the League One outfit announcing his arrival on their official site this evening.

As Twine is under 24, Swindon will be required to some sort of fee and the update revealed that talks are ongoing in terms of reaching a settlement, ensuring it won’t need to go to a tribunal.

Speaking to The Dons’ media, the player made it clear that he had rejected offers from other clubs to join Russell Martin’s side.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to say that this is a fantastic bit of business from MK Dons as Twine was superb for Swindon last season and he has the potential to be a star at this level.

It’s also slightly surprising that he didn’t move to the Championship, as with his contract expiring he would’ve been an attractive option to many clubs.

But, Twine will recognise the need to play regularly, which he will get at MK Dons, and Martin’s style of play should ensure he continues to develop as a player.

