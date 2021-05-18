QPR and Andre Dozzell: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

Paul Cook is on his way to changing up his Ipswich Town squad massively this summer – and he could be about to let some promising talents depart.

A lot of experience has already been released – players like Alan Judge, Stephen Ward, Luke Chambers and others who have done it at Championship level and above in the past are moving on to pastures new.

The demolition job at Portman Road doesn’t end there though as a lot of the contracted players have been told that they can find new clubs for the right price.

That includes the like of Flynn Downes and Jack Lankester, both talented young players, and also long-serving Tractor Boy Andre Dozzell.

Big things were expected of the midfielder when he broke into the senior ranks in 2016 at the age of just 16, but at the start of the 2017-18 season a knee injury put him on the sidelines for a whole year which stunted his development.

Game-time had been limited for Dozzell until this past season, where he played 43 times in League One for Ipswich and from the minutes he received at the back end of the season you’d have expected the 22-year-old to be a key figure for Cook next season.

But that may not entirely be the case and now transfer interest is emerging in the midfielder, with QPR one of a number of clubs looking at Dozzell, per Ipswich site TWTD.

Is a move to the Hoops likely though?

What club do these 21 former QPR players ply their trade at now?

1 of 21 What club does Adel Taarabt play for now? Geatfe Sporting Lisbon Benfica Porto

They were linked all the way back in February with Dozzell so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they’re now making a move with the season over and done with, and the engine room is an area that Mark Warburton could do with strengthening.

The R’s are trying to do a deal for Sam Field of West Brom but there’s no indication that Stefan Johansen will be rejoining, so that leaves the current midfield options as Luke Amos, who has been injured for nearly a year, Tom Carroll and Dominic Ball.

As you can see, the centre of the midfield is somewhere that needs addressing and putting a ball-player like Dozzell in there could compliment someone like Ball or Field well who will do the dirtier side of the game.

With Dozzell being just 22 there’s room to develop his game as well, even though he was exposed to senior football from a very young age and of course the lingering doubt over if his knee will hold up after damaging it at the age of 17.

It’s a transfer I could see happening for the right price but it would be a shock if Ipswich sold for anything less than £1 million, despite Cook’s desire to overhaul his squad almost entirely.