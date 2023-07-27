Highlights QPR is actively looking to strengthen their squad after a disappointing season and are interested in signing defender Jack Whatmough.

Queens Park Rangers will hope the 2023/24 season sees them climb back to the top end of the Championship.

The Rs endured a frustrating campaign last time, and with them just surviving relegation, it will be up to Gareth Ainsworth to take the club back up the table.

Given the club’s awful campaign, it hasn’t come as a surprise to many that the club has tried to act quickly with new arrivals.

A lot of the new signings have come in after losing key players, but it seems Ainsworth still remains very active in getting players through the door.

Now defender Jack Whatmough is also of interest to QPR, according to West London Sport.

What is Jack Whatmough’s current situation?

Whatmough joined Wigan Athletic on a free transfer in 2021, and he was part of the Latics side that clinched promotion back to the Championship in 2022.

Unfortunately, that was where the good times ended for the player, as last season was very full of lows.

Whatmough was part of the Wigan team that had a poor campaign in the Championship, suffering relegation and ownership issues that resulted in players not being paid on several occasions.

The 26-year-old continued to play for Wigan, making 37 appearances in the Championship, but now that the club is back in League One, Whatmough has decided to leave the Latics.

Wigan Athletic announced on Wednesday that Whatmough decided to leave the club following talks with the PFA.

Whatmough has decided to terminate his contract after repeated contract breaches under the former ownership at the club. Therefore, that means the defender is available on a free transfer.

QPR’s interest in Jack Whatmough

It was reported in June by The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath, that QPR along with Bristol City and Coventry City were interested in signing Whatmough.

Now, with the defender becoming a free agent, it seems that remains the case as, West London Sport are reporting that the Rs are exploring options for a new defender and Whatmough is of interest.

QPR have just brought in defender Morgan Fox last week, but they are keen to bring in another centre-back.

Wycombe Wanderers defender Chris Forino remains a target for the West London side, but as of yet the two clubs have still been unable to agree a fee.

So, therefore now Whatmough is a free agent, he is another option that is being considered, as the club look to wrap up more transfer business before the season begins.

Would Jack Whatmough be a good signing for QPR?

Despite playing in League One for the majority of his career, there is no doubt that Whatmough performed very well in the Championship last time out and deserves another chance at the level.

He is a player who has a vast amount of experience in the EFL, and given that he is a free agent, it seems to make perfect sense for a team like QPR to snap him up this summer.

He would bring much-needed competition, and his threat in both boxes would make him a seemingly perfect Gareth Ainsworth defender.