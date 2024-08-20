QPR are pursuing a deal for Westerlo midfielder Nicolas Madsen ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

According to West London Sport, the Hoops are keen on bringing the Dane to Loftus Road, but they face competition from Scottish Premiership side Rangers, who have also made an approach, whilst Coventry City have also been keen recently.

Martí Cifuentes is keen to bolster his engine room options before next Friday’s deadline, with his side having failed to win either of their two opening league games.

Madesen currently plies his trade in Belgium, having signed for Westerlo in 2022 from Midtjylland.

The 24-year-old has made 61 appearances in the Belgian Pro League, contributing 15 goals and five assists, during his time with the club (all stats from Fbref).

Nicolas Madsen's Selected Midfield Stats for Westerl0 2023/24 - as per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 48.60 Pass Completion (%) 76.20 Progressive Passes 6.14 Progressive Carries 1.58 Successful Take-ons 0.43 Touches in the Opposition Area 1.36 Progressive Passes Received 4.56

QPR in Nicolas Madsen transfer pursuit amid Rangers approach

It is understood that Madsen is keen on a move to England amid interest from both QPR and Coventry.

Rangers are also believed to have made an approach to sign the midfielder this summer, with speculation persisting over the Dane's future.

It remains unclear what kind of fee will be needed to convince Westerlo to cash in on the player this summer, although he did score 13 times in the Jupiler Pro League last season.

Time is running out in the transfer window, with the market set to close on 30 August at 11pm.

QPR have enjoyed a busy summer, bringing in several fresh faces to try and improve Cifuentes’ side.

The Spanish coach has earned a lot of plaudits for his work at Loftus Road, particularly for implementing an exciting style of play that has also earned important results.

But Cifuentes is still searching for a midfielder to add to his squad despite already bringing Jonathan Varane to west London, with Madsen currently seen as an ideal target.

Competition for his signature will be stiff as the window winds down, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2026.

This gives Westerlo a strong negotiating position, as they have no immediate need to cash in before the end of the market.

QPR’s 2024 summer transfer activity

QPR have signed the likes of Zan Celar, Jonathan Varane, Paul Nardi and Hevertton this summer, among others.

Koko Saito and Karamoko Dembélé have also joined on loan for the season ahead, arriving from Lommel SK and Stade Brestois respectively to give Cifuentes more attacking impetus.

However, their summer plans have not ended there, and there could yet be at least one more arrival before the end of the month.

Next up for QPR in the Championship is a home game against Plymouth Argyle on 24 August, with both sides still seeking their first victory of the campaign.

Nicolas Madsen signing could be promising for QPR if a deal gets over the line

Madsen scored 13 goals from 34 appearances in the Belgian Pro League last year, indicating he knows how to find the back of the net.

Goals have been an issue for QPR in the recent past, so having someone with that kind of attacking threat from midfield could be quite strong.

Madsen is also a creative passer, even if he doesn’t quite have the assist numbers to prove it, but he looks to be another goalscoring option from the attacking midfield area alongside Ilias Chair, having struck 4.43 shots per game last year for Westerlo.

He also completed 6.14 progressive passes per 90 last season as well, indicating he could be the midfielder QPR need under Cifuentes to move the ball from the middle of the park and into the final third.