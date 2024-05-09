Highlights QPR may let Jake Clarke-Salter join a Premier League team due to a reported agreement between them.

There is reportedly a loose agreement between Queens Park Rangers and defender Jake Clarke-Salter that means they will be open to letting him join a Premier League side.

This first summer at Loftus Road with Marti Cifuentes in charge is going to be an interesting one. The club have been financially handcuffed for years now, but, in what is their first window with this bright new manager, it will be intruiging to see the backing he gets, and the moves that the Rs make.

Cifuentes steered the club comfortably clear of relegation, in the end, after a very tumultuous start to the season before he came in, under Gareth Ainsworth, when they were one of the favourites to drop to the third tier.

The Spaniard is now recognised as one of the top new managers in the division, alongside the likes of Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Röhl. Both men have been linked with the now vacant Hull City managerial role.

QPR aren't just going to have to worry about losing their manager, but also one of their key defenders too.

Clarke-Salter has attracted the intrigue of teams across the upper echelon of the Championship, as well as some in the top flight.

A new revelation about a reported agreement he has with the club could make an exit more likely, but not to one of the sides that have been most heavily linked with him.

Jake Clarke-Salter's Premier League agreement with QPR

The former Chelsea academy graduate is said to have a "loose agreement" with the Hoops, which, in principle, would mean that the club would be open to offers from Premier League sides, in order to let him take the next steps in his career, according to the Evening Standard.

It is thought they rejected the advances of Rangers and Michael Beale last summer.

Wolves, Burnley, and Crystal Palace had been linked with the defender last month by The Sun.

The Standard added that Stoke City, who are also known admirers of the 26-year-old, may have to pay up to £10 million for Clarke-Salter in the summer, depending on negotiations.

£10m fee would be too much for Stoke to pay for Clarke-Salter

These two factors could make it very hard for Steven Schumacher to make a deal to bring the former Coventry City man to the bet365 Stadium.

Previous reports from John Percy, of The Telegraph, said that the fee for the defender would be in the region of £5-7 million.

Percy also said that Wanderers and the Clarets were interested in Clarke-Salter.

If a Championship club pays an eight-figure fee for a player, even in today's inflated market, they should expect to be getting someone who will, very quickly, be one of the best players in the league in their position.

There would be very little assurance about that if the Potters spent that sort of money on the 26-year-old.

Now, there are a lot of plus points to his game. He is confident on the ball, and he won two-thirds of his aerial duels last season, as per Sofascore.

Jake Clarke-Salter 23/24 Championship stats Appearances 33 Starts 29 Minutes played 2,667 Passes completed/90 46.4 Pass completion % 83.0% Aerial duels won 94 Source: FBRef

By no means has Clarke-Salter shown that he would be a complete flop if he were bought by Stoke for £10 million, but that amount of money could be used elsewhere.