QPR agree deal for 24-year-old signing

Queens Park Rangers have reportedly agreed a deal with Oxford United for Rob Dickie and the player is now set to join on a four-year contract, as per West London Sport.

The Hoops have seen Ebere Eze leave the club this summer transfer window and that is obviously a blow but they are using some of the money from that deal to reinvest.

Of course, they are still being thrifty but Dickie should be a good signing after he excelled at League One level last time out for Oxford.

Quiz: What club did QPR sign each of these 14 players on loan from?

1 of 14 Mauricio Isla joined on loan from which club? Lazio Inter Milan Juventus Fiorentina

The R’s have needed to add in the defensive third with both Grant Hall and Toni Leistner leaving the club and Dickie was apparently their number one target this summer window to help them do that.

The Verdict

This should be a good signing for the Hoops and fans will be pleased to see that he is staying on for a good few years with this contract.

The player himself will be relishing the challenge of stepping up into the Championship after coming so close to achieving promotion with Oxford United in last season’s League One play-off final.

It’s a move many felt he would make this window, now let’s see how he does.