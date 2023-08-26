Queens Park Rangers have certainly had some struggles in the transfer window this summer, and in less than one weeks time it will come to an end for them.

The Hoops have had to deal mainly in free transfers, with undisclosed deals done for both Steve Cook and last season's loanee Taylor Richards, but the club still look a little bit short in certain areas of the pitch.

One particular market that seems to be delved into in the final stages of the window tends to be Premier League clubs that are trying to offload either deadwood or youngsters who are in need of first-team experience.

Despite Gareth Ainsworth reportedly claiming that the R's are done in the transfer window, football is a funny old game and sometimes business can fall into a club's lap, so let's take a look at FIVE potential incoming from top flight clubs in the final days of the window.

Marc Jurado

Even though Ainsworth has recently played Paul Smyth as a right wing-back and Osman Kakay on the right-hand side of a back three, the chances are he will revert to a back four at some point and will need competition for Kakay at right-back.

Arsenal's Ryan Alebiosu was touted as a target earlier in the window, but instead the R's should look at Man United wing-back Marc Jurado.

Capable of playing at left-back as well, Jurado is seemingly ready for his first taste of regular senior football after seven goal contributions at under-21 level last season for the Red Devils.

The 19-year-old is versatile, pacey and like his team-mate Alvaro Fernandez who succeeded at Preston North End last season, he could be a hit in the second tier.

Bendegúz Bolla

If QPR want a bit more of an experienced right-back option, then Wolves defender Bolla could be of interest.

The 23-year-old signed for the Midlands outfit in 2021 and has 11 international caps for Hungary to his name, but he has never played for Wolves having spent two years on loan at Grasshopper Club Zürich of Switzerland.

Bolla played 66 times, scoring six goals and notching seven assists, and he could need a real Championship test to further his career with seemingly no game-time on offer at Molineux.

Jamal Lowe

Lowe is a player that QPR know all about, having added the Jamaica international on loan in the January transfer window earlier this year.

Whilst three goals and two assists in 20 matches wasn't a great record for Lowe, he was in a largely uninspiring team and with Ainsworth needing another option out wide to compete with Chris Willock, Smyth and Albert Adomah (presuming Ilias Chair plays in the number 10 role), the 29-year-old could be given a second chance.

Lowe is still on the fringes at Bournemouth and it would be a shock to not see him move on before the transfer deadline.

Divin Mubama

Should QPR not opt to get a winger in through the door, a striker would be next on the agenda with Sinclair Armstrong able to play out wide too if needed.

And if West Ham land a new striker to compete with Michail Antonio and Danny Ings, then they should be considering loaning out youngster Divin Mubama.

The 18-year-old was pretty prolific at youth level for the Hammers last season, netting 26 times in 33 appearances and also got off the mark at senior level in a Europa Conference League clash with AEK Larnaca.

There is clear potential there with the powerful striker and learning off Lyndon Dykes for a season and getting regular game-time at QPR would help his development no end.

Rodrigo Muniz

For a more experienced striker option, Muniz could be surplus to requirements this week if Fulham add an Aleksandar Mitrovic replacement to compete with Raul Jimenez and Carlos Vinicius.

That would shift the Brazilian down to fourth in the pecking order at Craven Cottage and he has returned from a disappointing loan stint with Middlesbrough, who had high hopes for him last season but the 22-year-old scored just twice in 17 appearances.

Muniz deserves another chance at Championship level though and with QPR located very close to his current club, it's a move that would make sense if the financials were right.