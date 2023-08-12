Highlights There is a possibility that Ilias Chair may leave QPR due to his impressive performances and potential interest from other clubs.

Taylor Richards, Saman Ghoddos, Alfie Devine, Mohamed Nassoh, and Tom Rogic are potential replacements for Chair.

QPR should consider signing Tom Rogic, an experienced playmaker who has had success with Celtic and is available on a free transfer.

QPR may well be faced with a dreaded yet significant call of duty before the transfer window slams shut at the end of the month.

There is every chance that chief creator Ilias Chair could move on from the club following yet another sparkling season in spite of the team's struggles, scoring five goals and laying on nine more to emerge as a premium beacon of light in an otherwise bleak term.

Ever since returning from a successful loan stint with Stevenage during the second half of the 2018/19 campaign, the mercurial midfielder has transpired as a real mainstay in QPR's team- and, just by watching him, it is easy to see why.

It is also easy to see why, then, his future at Loftus Road is very much in the air at this point in time.

All the way back in May, Football Insider had reported that Leicester City were eyeing up the Moroccan international to replace James Maddison, who, of course, was primed to leave the East Midlands after relegation.

And, of course, he did, sealing a switch to Tottenham Hotspur that set the North London outfit back a reported £40m.

Yet, while that has surprisingly failed to spark any progression on the Foxes' interest, it is nonetheless difficult to rule out a departure this month- be that to Leicester or elsewhere.

So, that said, let's take a look at five players ranked in order that could potentially replace Chair at QPR if he does indeed move on.

11

10 Taylor Richards

Gareth Ainsworth could fill the potential void from within by licensing Taylor Richards with a promotion of sorts.

The 22-year-old joined QPR on loan last term and struggled with both injuries and displacing Chair and Chris Willock, but nonetheless, the move was made a permanent one this summer.

At his best, Richards is certainly capable of orchestrating an impact at Championship level courtesy of his direct dribbling, playmaking abilities and, chiefly, a distinct goal threat that saw him find the back of the net 11 times while on loan with Doncaster Rovers in the 2020/21 campaign.

9

8 Saman Ghoddos

Alternatively, Ainsworth could convince Saman Ghoddos to remain in West London after leaving local rivals Brentford over the summer.

Snapped up by the Bees from French side Amiens three years ago, Ghoddos did, in truth, struggle to keep up alongside Brentford's remarkable trajectory and has started just four league matches in the last two years.

Yet, that should not discredit him completely.

A silky dribbler with innate inventive qualities, Ghoddos is versed at the very highest level after also turning out in both Ligue 1 and the most recent World Cup for Iran, and while there are no doubt better options on the market, the versatile attacking midfielder's status as a free agent may suit QPR, who have tightened the financial purse-strings tenfold as of late.

7

6 Alfie Devine

As per The Athletic, highly-regarded Tottenham midfielder Alfie Devine is set to cut his teeth on loan away from North London, with the Championship and League One mooted as likely destinations.

As such, QPR should be looking to pounce in the event of Chair's departure.

Quick, powerful and capable of holding off opponents, Devine is blessed with the athletic qualities to contend with the Championship's unforgiving, hurly-burly nature- a somewhat different profile to Chair- while also being able to break lines and carve open defences with his passing and vision in the final third.

The 19-year-old is equally adept as either a number 10 or in a deeper central midfield role, which would come in handy for games in which QPR have their backs to the wall and need to put as many players as possible behind the ball.

Given Devine's pedigree and that he has outgrown youth football, the Championship appears the most logical option for this term now, and he looks one of the best bets to replace Chair.

5

4 Mohamed Nassoh

Another youthful proposition, 20-year-old attacking midfielder Mohamed Nassoh is very much a left-field shout, but the PSV Eindhoven prospect is one of countless unearthed gems on the continent.

He currently plies his trade with PSV's reserve team, Jong PSV, and caught the eye in the Dutch second-tier last time out by scoring six goals and setting up a further seven, showing the requisite playmaking and progressive dribbling traits that should see him graduate to the first-team picture with flying colours before long.

QPR, however, could hijack any such plan.

They saw last summer how effective the Dutch market can be by signing left-back Kenneth Paal, and there is every chance they could replicate that success by swooping for Nassoh.

Not only could he play an immediate role, though, he is the type of player who could become a star turn in the side for years to come and eventually be flipped for a significant profit.

3

2 Tom Rogic

For a more experienced option, however, QPR should look no further than Tom Rogic.

The Aussie playmaker found himself unable to break into the West Bromwich Albion side during his sole season in the West Midlands, but even still, he managed to weigh in with a goal and three assists amid just four league starts.

His true credence comes from his time with Celtic, however, for whom he made over 250 appearances for across an eight-year stay and featured with regularity in European compeition- where he held his own, too.

Only a year ago, Rogic was off the back of a season that saw him balance six goals and six assists apiece for the Scottish giants, and, according to FotMob, he also created 41 chances and succeeded in 59% of his 50 dribbles in 27 outings.

Now available on a free, this one looks like a no-brainer if the player himself wants it.