Queens Park Rangers will be hoping for a much-improved campaign in the Championship next season.

The R's narrowly avoided relegation last season after a dismal second half of the campaign, finishing 20th in the table.

Gareth Ainsworth had a tough start to life at Loftus Road after replacing Neil Critchley in February, but he managed to lead the Hoops to safety after an improvement in form towards the end of the season.

The R's have brought in four new additions so far this summer, completing the signings of Ziyad Larkeche, Taylor Richards, Paul Smyth and Asmir Begovic, but there have been a number of departures, such as Rob Dickie, Stefan Johansen, Niko Hamalainen, Luke Amos, Leon Balogun, Conor Masterson, Olamide Shodipo, Chris Martin and Seny Dieng.

Ainsworth revealed earlier this summer that players will need to be sold, suggesting finances at the club are tight and with that in mind, we looked at four free agents the Hoops could consider to save money.

Which free agents could bolster QPR's squad ahead of the 2023/24 season?

Craig Cathcart

There is no doubt the R's need to tighten up defensively after conceding 71 goals last season, the second-highest in the division.

The departures of Dickie, Balogun and Masterson have left the Hoops light in central defence, while Jake Clarke-Salter has struggled with injury since his arrival at the club last summer, so it is a position which certainly needs strengthening.

One potential option is Craig Cathcart, who is a free agent after he left Watford at the end of his contract.

Cathcart enjoyed a successful nine-year spell at Vicarage Road, helping the Hornets to promotion to the Premier League on two occasions and spending six seasons playing in the top flight.

The 34-year-old made 29 appearances for Watford last season and captained the side on a number of occasions, but new manager Valerien Ismael opted against offering him an extension.

Ipswich Town and Reading are both said to be interested in Cathcart, but the R's should join the race for his signature as he would add much-needed solidity and resilience to their defence, while his experience and leadership qualities would be invaluable in the dressing room as they look to avoid another relegation battle.

Axel Tuanzebe

Defender Tuanzebe is a free agent after his departure from Manchester United.

The 25-year-old came through the Red Devils academy and went on to make 37 appearances for the club, but he failed to establish himself in the first team.

Tuanzebe had three loan spells at Aston Villa during his time at Old Trafford, while he also had a stint with Napoli before joining Stoke City on a temporary basis in January.

Injury limited Tuanzebe to just five appearances for the Potters, but he showed glimpses of his ability during his time at the bet365 Stadium.

Tuanzebe is a player with huge potential and if he can stay fit, he would be an asset for the R's.

Would Lucas Joao be a good signing for QPR?

The Hoops' most important bit of business this summer was tying down last season's top scorer Lyndon Dykes to a new contract, with the Scotland international committing his future to the club despite interest from elsewhere.

However, with the loan spells of Tyler Roberts and Jamal Lowe coming to an end and the departure of Martin, the R's are light in the forward areas.

Sinclair Armstrong and Charlie Kelman are the only other strikers currently on the club's books and while both are talented young players, there are question marks over whether they are ready for the Championship.

Joao is a free agent after leaving Reading this summer following their relegation to League One.

The 29-year-old scored 45 goals in 119 appearances in a four-year spell with the Royals, with his best return coming in the 2020-21 season, when he found the back of the net 22 times.

Joao's prolific track record in the second tier makes him one of the most attractive free agents on the market and he could be the perfect partner for Dykes.

Britt Assombalonga

Assombalonga is available after the expiry of his short-term contract at Watford.

The 30-year-old came through the Hornets academy and returned to Vicarage Road for a second spell in January, but he scored just twice in 11 appearances as he struggled to nail down a regular starting spot.

Assombalonga would be a risk, but he has proven his quality in the Championship previously with Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough.

If he can rediscover the form that convinced Boro to pay a club record £15 million for him in 2017, then Assombalonga could be a threat for the R's next season.