QPR: 3 things that will be playing on Mick Beale’s mind over the World Cup break

QPR have had a solid first portion of the season with the team currently sitting 7th in the Championship table.

While the team is level on points with those inside the play-off places, recent results have brought a negative energy to the club heading into the World Cup break.

Michael Beale’s side are winless in their last five games, which has seen them slip out of automatic promotion contention, and outside of the top six altogether.

The action returns on 11 December when Rangers host league leaders Burnley.

But until then, here are three things that will be playing on Beale’s mind over the World Cup break…

Turning around recent form

Those last five games before the break really damaged the perception of QPR’s start to the season.

Beale had the side competing for a top two spot, but now the gap to Sheffield United in 2nd is seven points.

Ensuring this is just a dip will be key in the first few weeks back from the break.

The visit of Burnley will be a difficult challenge, but figuring out a way to stop the Clarets would be an effective show of faith that this run of form is only temporary.

Ilias Chair’s future

Chair has been a standout player for QPR so far this season, contributing three goals and six assists for the club.

His performances have reportedly caught the attention of Premier League side Aston Villa.

Beale will have to handle this situation carefully, as he can’t afford to lose such a key figure in the squad.

However, if Villa do come in with a sensational offer then it will be difficult for the club to turn it down.

Beale’s own future

Beale himself has been the subject of speculation regarding his future at QPR.

Scottish giants Rangers are seeking a new manager following the dismissal of Giovanni van Bronckhorst earlier this week.

That has seen Beale linked with potentially taking charge at Ibrox, having previously been assistant manager with the club.

Having already reaffirmed his commitment to QPR in recent weeks, he will once again have to weigh up his own future at Loftus Road over the next few days.