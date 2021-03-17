QPR 3-2 Millwall: FLW reports as De Wijs’ first Hoops goal seals thrilling London derby

Jordy de Wijs’ first goal in a QPR jersey sealed a fine Hoops comeback on Wednesday night as the R’s beat Millwall 3-2 in the Sky Bet Championship.

The opening exchanges were just that; open, with both sides enjoying decent chances.

Charlie Austin had the first for the hosts as good link-up play between him, Lyndon Dykes and Lee Wallace allowed the striker to fire a volley at goal but, ultimately, it was straight at Bartosz Bialkowski and never really threatened.

Millwall, meanwhile, got some joy down the right with Jed Wallace lashing over a fierce drive – a precursor to the opening Lions goal in fact.

After Todd Kane was dispossessed on the halfway line, it was Ryan Woods who advanced into the QPR half and played a lovely ball for Wallace. Bearing down on the QPR net, the Lions’ no.7 rifled home a shot across Seny Dieng to give the away side the lead.

QPR had their chances in this half, too, with Rob Dickie ruled out for a contentious offside minutes later, whilst another header of his was marvelously saved by Bialkowski who clawed the ball away from his goal.

A big chance, then, which was then compounded by Millwall’s second goal of the half.

Mason Bennett quickly turned from zero to hero in front of goal here as, after missing from close-range having had Ryan Woods dink the ball in behind a static QPR defence, he finished acrobatically from the resulting corner – securing immediate redemption.

Millwall certainly would have felt the game was theirs to lose at this stage and, early on in the second half, they had a chance to kill the match with Sam Hutchinson smuggling the ball wide.

Indeed, it was an opportunity that they’d immediately rue, with Austin glancing home a header moments later after a nice dink from Geoff Cameron.

At this point, Rangers had found something a bit more like their stride after too many mistakes in the first half and, after Hutchinson had squandered another chance for the Lions and Scott Malone’s half-volley was saved strongly by Seny Dieng, parity was restored.

Lee Wallace, energetic throughout the game, was played in down the left of the box by Dykes. The Scotsman’s square pass found Stefan Johansen who, after taking a touch from about four yards, managed to poke home past Bialkowski.

A fine comeback from Rangers who were greatly improved in the second-half and then, to cap it off, defender Jordy de Wijs sealed all three points with his first goal for the club.

A near-post corner found the Dutch defender with plenty of space and his looping header cleared Bialkowski and nestled in the far corner.

QPR, then, had sealed a memorable comeback whilst, for Millwall, a night of real frustration.

3-2 it finished.