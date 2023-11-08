Highlights Marti Cifuentes managed to end QPR's losing streak in his first game in charge, securing a draw against Rotherham United.

Midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner impressed in his first Championship start for QPR, making 40 passes and contributing defensively.

Dixon-Bonner deserves to retain his place in the starting XI for the upcoming match against Bristol City due to his strong performance.

Queens Park Rangers are back in Championship action this weekend as they welcome Bristol City to Loftus Road.

This will be Marti Cifuentes’ first home game in charge of the Rs after being appointed manager last week.

The Spaniard has been tasked with keeping the West London side in the second tier after a terrible start to the season, which has seen them be in the relegation zone for most of it.

All eyes will be on Cifuentes as he gets to grips with his new team, but his first game in charge has given him a platform to build on.

How did Marti Cifuentes do in his first game in charge of QPR?

Cifuentes took over a side that was winless in nine league games, with them picking up just two points out of a possible 27.

QPR travelled to face Rotherham United, who are also struggling near the bottom of the table, for his first game in charge to secure a draw.

The new Rs boss changed things up and that looked to be paying off as QPR took the lead in the 50th minute thanks to Ilias Chair.

They could have easily doubled their lead but the Millers fought back into the game and equalised on the 70th-minute mark through Georgie Kelly.

The game ended all square, and while it wasn’t a victory, Cifuentes managed to end the losing streak in his first game.

The point leaves his side second from bottom, with nine points and six points from safety.

As mentioned, the QPR boss made several changes to his side, with one of them being midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner, who was handed his full Championship debut.

Why Elijah Dixon-Bonner must start again for QPR against Bristol City

Dixon-Bonner was signed by QPR in October 2022 after he was released from Premier League side Liverpool.

The 22-year-old spent most of last season in the club’s academy, making just one appearance in the Championship.

He's been involved with the first team this term and has appeared in seven league games - six of them from the bench.

Gareth Ainsworth’s tenure saw him rely more on the likes of Jack Colback, Sam Field, and Andre Dozzell, but Cifuentes decided to change that and gave Dixon-Bonner a first league start.

The midfielder definitely repaid his faith in the manager, as he put in a very impressive performance against Rotherham.

He made a total of 40 passes in the game on the weekend at a 75% success rate. He also completed one tackle, made one block and four clearances, as per WhoScored.com.

Dixon-Bonner offered some threat in the final third as well - having an attempt on goal and making one key pass - and ended the game with a WhoScored.com match rating of 6.59.

The young midfielder definitely took his chance to impress, and he deserves to keep his place in the starting XI on Saturday against Bristol City.

They looked improved in the centre of the park and Dixon-Bonner was part of the reason why.