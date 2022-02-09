QPR 2-2 Middlesbrough: FLW report as promotion hopefuls share the spoils in end-to-end encounter

Middlesbrough came from behind twice to share the spoils with QPR in west London, in what was a fantastic advert for Championship football.

Back together for the first time in 44 days after conclusion of the Africa Cup of Nations, Ilias Chair and Chris Willock twice gave Mark Warburton’s men the lead but a rare Dael Fry goal ensured scores were level at the break before Albert Adomah turned the ball into his own net as the points were shared by the two promotion chasers.

2,122 Boro fans made the 250-mile trip down from Teesside and were rewarded early on as Chris Wilder’s men were fastest out of the traps.

Inside 120 seconds, Old Trafford hero Matt Crooks saw a low strike from the edge of the box blocked while five minutes later David Marshall was forced into his first save of the night as the visitors continued to turn the screw – denying Neil Taylor from close range.

The Scottish shot-stopper came to his side’s rescue again before the first 20 minutes were up, this time tipping over Andraz Sporar’s header from inside the six-yard box.

But the hosts looked a threat when they were able to get the ball forward quickly and a tussle between Lyndon Dykes and Dael Fry handed Chair the hosts’ first chance of the match midway through the first half.

The Moroccan’s shot whistled just wide of the post but his next effort was the right side of the upright.

Willock produced some agile footwork before feeding his attacking midfield colleague on the edge of the Boro box and Chair whipped the ball into the bottom corner to give the hosts the lead a minute before the half-hour mark.

Both sides were happy to throw players forward as the half wore on but it looked as though the R’s would head into the break one up until Fry popped up to level in injury time.

The centre-back capitalised on a scuffed clearance and though it wasn’t clean, his strike was enough find the bottom corner with Marshall rooted to the spot.

Things were not level for long though as a Joe Lumley error gifted Willock the easiest of tap-ins less than a minute after play had restarted – the Boro keeper handing his former side the advantage on his return to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Lumley may have been instrumental in the R’s second but it was Adomah – who spent three years on Teesside – that found the net on the hour-mark for Boro’s equaliser.

Some dazzling footwork from Isaiah Jones saw him nutmeg Lee Wallace on his way into the box and drill a low cross that the 34-year-old was forced to turn into his own net.

Aided by the introduction of Premier League loanees Folarin Balogun and Aaron Connolly, it was Wilder’s side that pushed harder for a winner as we closed in on the final whistle.

Some committed defending from the R’s meant clear-cut opportunities were hard to come by and Boro saw shouts for a penalty waved away in the dying moments when Jimmy Dunne tangled with Balogun.

It was a real advert for the Championship played at a fantastic intensity but one that ended in dire fashion with Martin Payero stretchered off less than 10 minutes after coming off the bench.

When referee Dean Whitestone finally called full time, there was nothing between the two promotion hopefuls in a draw that both sides can take heart from as we head toward the business end of the 2021/22 campaign.

FULL TIME: QPR 2-2 Middlesbrough