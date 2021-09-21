QPR 2-2 Everton: FLW reports as Hoops progress to Carabao Cup 4th round via penalties

Queens Park Rangers defender Rob Dickie was the hero for the Hoops in the Carabao Cup as his spot-kick sent Everton out of the competition via an 8-7 scoreline in the shootout after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

It was the Toffees who had the first big opening of the game. Alex Iwobi found Anthony Gordon in the box with a ball from the right but the youngster’s effort was too close to Seny Dieng and the Rangers stopper beat it away with a strong arm.

Indeed, it was soon after this the Blues were made to rue such a miss, with Charlie Austin getting his first of the evening.

Sam McCallum’s surge into the box saw the ball ricochet up off of Asmir Begovic and into the path of the Rangers striker, who managed to smuggle home his header.

QPR were certainly getting some joy in the air, with Austin seeing another nodded attempt put over under pressure, whilst Rob Dickie crashed an effort of his own over the crossbar from a corner.

Everton, meanwhile, saw Andre Gomes drive a shot just wide of Dieng before Iwobi really should have restored parity, as he instead fired at Dieng with two teammates available for the square pass and with him clean through himself.

They would, though, be the next to score via Lucas Digne. A lovely dinked ball from Andros Townsend picked out the French full-back who’d snuck in from the left-hand side before coolly rolling the ball first-time past Dieng.

Level pegging once more, then, but not for long with Austin doubling up less than five minutes later.

Again, the aerial route was the one that yielded success for the R’s as Austin glanced home Ilias Chair’s deep cross from the left-hand side.

A pretty breathless first-half, and the second threatened more of the same soon after the break, with Townsend getting the away side level once again. The ball broke loose from a corner and the former Crystal Palace man was on hand to lash home.

Salomon Rondon would blast over after a blistering Toffees counter-attack moments later, whilst Chair struck a tame effort at Begovic as both sides went in search for what might have been the winner.

Michael Keane came a great deal closer, meanwhile, as he met a corner flush with his forehead, only to see the ball go whistling into the back of the away end, rather than the net.

Indeed, that was the closest we’d get to a decisive goal in normal time, with penalties needed to separate the duo at the end of the 90 minutes.

14 perfect spot-kicks later, we were well into sudden death by the time somebody blinked (Ben Godfrey had seen his saved but it was retaken) leaving Tom Davies the man to set-up Rob Dickie to hit the winner. A famous night for the R’s, then, who’ll be pleased to have got a positive result after two defeats in the league.