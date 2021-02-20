QPR 2-1 Bournemouth: FLW reports as another fine second-half performance seals Hoops win

Todd Kane’s far-post finish helped earn Queens Park Rangers their third straight home win in the Sky Bet Championship on Saturday, as they beat Bournemouth 2-1.

It was Bournemouth who had the greater share of the possession for the first 20 minutes or so, with a couple of good chances going begging thanks to the fine work of Seny Dieng in the QPR net.

Neat play between Jack Wilshere and Philip Billing set the latter away down the Cherries’ left-hand side but the midfielder’s clipped effort as he bore down on goal took the slightest of nicks off the QPR stopper.

If that was a feint block, though, his next would be far more definitive as he denied Shane Long minutes later. Jefferson Lerma put him in with a decent knock and Long was clean through but Dieng made himself big and the Irish forward couldn’t find a way past him.

Indeed, Dieng had kept the Hoops in it early on with Rangers gradually growing into the match but showing little for their improved possession, with the Cherries actually going close again before half-time.

A clever free-kick about 30 yards from goal eventually saw the ball laid off to Lewis Cook on the D who, first-time, drove a shot just wide of Dieng’s left post. For all the talent the Hoops’ ‘keeper has, had that been on target he’d have likely had no chance.

As with Wednesday night against Brentford, QPR needed to raise their levels offensively after half-time and create more in the final third after the break – something they did quickly with Yoann Barbet’s brave header hitting the crossbar after Ilias Chair’s quality ball in.

The best Hoops chance of the game by a mile so far, then, but Bournemouth would soon reply with their own – Adam Smith conspiring to tangle his feet up and fluff the ball wide with the goal at his mercy after a driven cross from the left.

Another Cherries chance went begging, then, with Billing then adding another as the latest Lerma loft found his outstretched leg to only prod into Dieng’s hands and seconds later QPR made them pay.

A lapse in concentration from Chris Mepham saw the defender play a loose pass across the box for the alert Stefan Johansen to steal in and coolly roll home for 1-0.

Naturally, a real source of frustration for the Cherries who were surely beginning to wonder if it wasn’t to be their day given the way the match was going.

They would, though, reply as Shane Long redeemed himself. A raking pass from the left-hand side found Sam Surridge’s head at the far post. The no.14 did well to control his knockdown into the path of Long who, after failing with his feet in the first half, opted to use his stomach to usher the ball past Dieng.

It was QPR, however, who, as they did on Wednesday against Brentford, profited greatly from a fine second-half display with Todd Kane grabbing the winner with less than 10 minutes to go.

Albert Adomah’s low cross from the left-hand side evaded its initial near-post target but as the ball bounced through there was the right-wing-back to strike home.

Kane’s energy and industry has been hugely impressive in this fine run QPR are on with him released that bit more in the 3-5-2 system Mark Warburton has brought in.

Indeed, this goal underlined that as he found the composure to knock the ball home after a lung-busting run to support the attack, sealing the three points in the process.

It could have been even better for the Hoops, too, with Macauley Bonne having two good opportunities to find the net but 2-1 it remained, making it 6 wins in 7 games for the Hoops and leaving the Cherries that bit closer to dropping out of the play-off places.